Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Bills vs. Bengals a Close Game? ‘Zero Chance!’ Argues Ex All-Pro Eric Weddle
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional round matchup ... but not everybody's buying into the hype. Former Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro safety Eric Weddle, who spent three years with the Bengals' AFC North...
Report: Sean Payton Came Away ‘Impressed’ by Broncos Ownership
The Denver Broncos are one day removed from interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for the team's head-coaching vacancy. Very little buzz has emerged since Denver's palaver with Payton, but on Wednesday, NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan provided some feedback for Broncos Country to sink its teeth into. "The...
Cowboys ‘Kryptonite’? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a playoff road game for the first time since the 1992 season. After losing at home in the Wild Card round last season to the 49ers, the Cowboys will match up with San Francisco again this postseason. This time will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, and Hall of Famer and former Cowboys wideout Michael Irvin has concerns.
NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party
The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
Steelers Scouting Report: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring a hard-hitting, true-blooded cornerback to their secondary this NFL Draft. Originally an unheralded recruit out of Pensacola, Florida, Devon Witherspoon enrolled at Illinois late in the process. He didn't need too much time getting up to speed, starting a handful of games as a freshman, with his role growing larger as each season passed.
Adoree Jackson Likely to Be Tasked with Slowing Down One-time Teammate
Usually, when a player returns from an extended injury-related absence, he's eased back into the lineup on a pitch count. Such was not the case for New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who returned in time for last week's Wild Card game against the Vikings after sitting out several games following a Week 11 knee injury.
NFL Draft: Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson Out To Prove Worth And Health
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson has been a very familiar name for some time now in NFL Draft circles. His hype has dulled down over the last couple of years after being looked at as the next great Irish offensive lineman early in his career. With eyes set...
Aaron Glenn Will Interview with Arizona Cardinals In Person
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will reportedly interview with the Arizona Cardinals in person on Saturday. After four seasons in Arizona, owner Michael Bidwell made the decision to part ways with previous head coach Kliff Kingsbury. "We all thought over the last three seasons or the prior three seasons...
‘It’s Huge!’ Dak Reveals Cowboys at 49ers Key to Playoff Win
The Dallas Cowboys need to strike early and often at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, says quarterback Dak Prescott. After sending Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers packing with a 31-14 win, attention now turns to coach Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, and Prescott knows the importance of getting off to a fast start.
Tony Dungy Under Fire After Damar Hamlin Remarks, Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Fans are not pleased with former Pittsburgh Steelers player and Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy after he used Damar Hamlin to push an anti-abortion agenda during a March of Life in Washington, D.C. Dungy spoke to a crowd during the march this past weekend and used former Pitt...
Patriots’ Defensive Leader Recruiting Aaron Donald? ‘Just Saying!’
"Superteams" are often a luxury afforded to the hardwood of the NBA, with New England used to the idea thanks to the Boston Celtics' union of Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce in 2008. New England Patriots star Matthew Judon appears to be trying to bring the concept to the gridiron.
NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s NFL DFS slate has only two games, but there are still plenty of ways to build a winning lineup. The first of Saturday’s two matchups features the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoffs. They will meet up at Arrowhead in a game with the highest expected total of the week according to SI Sportsbook. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes will be rested coming off a bye and should be able to continue their offensive dominance. The Chiefs averaged 29.2 points per game during the regular season and ranked No. 1 in the NFL. The Jaguars allowed the eighth-most points to QBs this season, and Mahomes should have success on Saturday. Expect all pass-catchers to be in play, and look for pass-catching RB Jerick McKinnon to be successful, as Jacksonville allowed an 82.1% catch rate to running backs during the regular season. For Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence and his pass-catchers could also have a big day as the Chiefs allowed the most passing TDs during the regular season (33). The Jaguars will also likely lean on Travis Etienne, who has now 80-plus yards in four of his last five games.
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
NFL Announces 2023 International Games; Falcons Heading Overseas?
The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in...
