SLC police investigating third auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours

A man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Sunday night in Salt Lake City in the third auto-pedestrian crash that happened in the city in 24 hours.

The 31-year-old man was crossing the road at 700 South State Street at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but police said he was reportedly upgraded to critical but stable condition.

Officials said that based on an investigation, it appears that the man was crossing the street while wearing dark clothing and against a "do not cross" traffic light.

The driver of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Speed, impairment, nor driver distraction appear to be factors in the crash, police explained.

The crash comes as investigators are also looking into two other auto-pedestrian crashes that happened in Salt Lake City over the weekend.

One crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning while another happened at 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Both incidents were hit-and-run crashes, with the suspects driving away from the scene after hitting the individuals.

As a result of the two crashes, one man was pronounced dead and two teenagers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don't believe the two incidents are related.

On Friday, two children in Salt Lake City were injured when they were hit by a car while crossing the street in a crosswalk with a crossing guard near Hawthorne Elementary School.

The driver in that crash remained at the scene and is being cooperative in the investigation.

Officials urged drivers in a press release to regularly scan their field of vision while driving, being sure to scan intersections and roads for pedestrians and other road users.