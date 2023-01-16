Boston College (8-11) is set for their rematch with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in South Bend. Earlier this season defeated the Irish, 70-63 in Conte Forum, led by Jaeden Zackery's 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half. It has been a busy month for Notre Dame, who have lost eight out of their ten, but most notably head coach Mike Brey announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season. For Earl Grant's program, they too will be looking to find some magic, after losing four in a row, including a loss against UNC on Wednesday that BC was in for most of the game.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO