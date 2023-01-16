ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame

Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Boston College vs. Notre Dame; Preview & Prediction

Boston College (8-11) is set for their rematch with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in South Bend. Earlier this season defeated the Irish, 70-63 in Conte Forum, led by Jaeden Zackery's 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half. It has been a busy month for Notre Dame, who have lost eight out of their ten, but most notably head coach Mike Brey announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season. For Earl Grant's program, they too will be looking to find some magic, after losing four in a row, including a loss against UNC on Wednesday that BC was in for most of the game.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Five Arrested After Officers Find Drugs In Warsaw Hotel Room

WARSAW — Five people were recently arrested after officers found drugs in a Warsaw hotel room. Robert Lee Pickens, 46, Warsaw; and Rachel Lyn Brickey, 38, 3559 S. Palestine Lane, Warsaw, are each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both level 6 felonies; visiting a common nuisance, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy