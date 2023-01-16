Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Caesars Sportsbook promo code MLIVEFULL: Claim your $1,250 bonus today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s a great time to be a sports fan. With the NFL playoffs in full swing and the NBA season reaching its midpoint,...
MLive.com
BetMGM promo code: Claim $1,000 risk-free on NFL Playoffs this weekend
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Super Wild Card Weekend is in the books and if you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the Divisional Round, look...
MLive.com
Best sportsbook promo codes & sign up bonuses for NFL Playoffs 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s never a better time to be a sports bettor than the NFL playoffs, and the Divisional Round kicks off this afternoon. It...
MLive.com
BetMGM Ohio bonus code unlocks “First Bet Insurance” up to $1,000
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The availability of online sports betting could not have come at a better time. We have the Cavaliers led by Donovan Mitchell fighting...
MLive.com
Best DraftKings promo code for UFC 283 unlocks $200 instantly
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With UFC 283 this evening in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, DraftKings Sportsbook has just the offer you need to get in on the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
MLive.com
Michigan sports betting promotions & legal online sportsbook bonus codes
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL Divisional Round kicking off tomorrow, there’s never been a better time to secure yourself the best Michigan online sports betting...
MLive.com
Pacers vs. Suns predictions & odds plus PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Indiana Pacers take on the Phoenix Suns for their second game in as many nights, and PointsBet Sportsbook has a fantastic bonus...
MLive.com
Why the Detroit Pistons are playing the Chicago Bulls in Paris
Besides being bitter rivals in the past, the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls have one thing in common: neither team has won an international regular-season game. Both teams aim to change their fortune heading into Thursday’s matchup at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The logistics and scheduling that...
New York Giants' Philadelphia hotel loses water: reports
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The visiting New York Giants may have had some trouble taking showers and flushing the toilet ahead of their playoff game against the Eagles Saturday, the New York Daily News reports.The hotel where the Giants were staying in Philadelphia had no water due to a "busted pipe," a source told the outlet. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo later said the water was later turned back on.The Philadelphia Water Department told CBS News Philadelphia there were no reported incidents at the hotel.The Giants are set to take on the Birds Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field. We're watching the biggest storylines that could develop tonight as the Eagles look to get into the NFC Championship game - which would be at Lincoln Financial Field next week if they win against New York.Sportsbook teams up with SEPTA to offer free rides home after Eagles playoff gameEagles-Giants divisional round: How to watch, odds, moreEagles-Giants: Divided households preparing for big gameJim Donovan tries a "Bird Dog," the green hot dog made for the Eagles' playoff runThe city and the region are decked out in green, and some fans are already down in South Philadelphia setting up their tailgates.
MLive.com
UFC 283 predictions, fight card, picks & odds for Teixeira vs. Hill
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. UFC 283 will kick off this Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and it will feature 10 different fights for...
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Jan. 19 Grand Rapids boys prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s boys high school basketball playoffs are six weeks away, making late January a good time to start shoring up any weaknesses in time for the tournament. Several Grand Rapids-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find...
Where Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman went on the road recruiting this week
The Notre Dame coaching staff was not checking in at high schools on Martin Luther King Day, but from Tuesday to Friday, they were all over the country, which has been become the norm for this staff.
How to watch Michigan hockey vs. Minnesota (1/21/23): TV channel, game time, live stream
Michigan’s hockey team dropped a heartbreaker at No. 2 Minnesota on Friday night, allowing a late tying goal before losing 4-3 with nine seconds remaining in overtime. The eighth-ranked Wolverines will look to bounce back Saturday night and earn a series split in Minneapolis. Puck drop is it 8 p.m., and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
MLive.com
Red Wings wrap up trip by beating Vegas 3-2
LAS VEGAS — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of eight....
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan basketball, hockey teams enter heart of Big Ten play
With the Michigan football team not making (too many) headlines recently, it’s the perfect time to dedicate an episode to some winter sports. The latest episode of the Wolverine Confidential podcast does just that. The conversation, recorded on Thursday morning, starts with the men’s basketball team. The Wolverines visit Maryland on Thursday night trying to steal a game on the road. They’ll need to do that at least a couple times to enter the NCAA Tournament conversation.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions eligible to play Kansas City Chiefs in Germany next season
ALLEN PARK -- Dust off your lederhosen and shine up your beer steins, because the Detroit Lions’ path back to relevancy could go through Germany next season. The NFL announced on Thursday the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will host games in Frankfurt and Munich in 2023. Detroit is currently scheduled to play in Kansas City. And considering the club still hasn’t played abroad since its last road game against Kansas City was flexed to London in 2015, the matchup will draw strong consideration to be sent overseas.
Comments / 0