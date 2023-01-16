ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Adds Another Tight End out of the Transfer Portal

By Ryan Chapman
 5 days ago

OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley made his second portal addition of the offseason on Monday morning.

Oklahoma dipped into the transfer portal or the second time this offseason to bolster its tight end room.

After already adding Austin Stogner , OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley landed the commitment from former Texas A&M tight end Blake Smith , Smith announced on Monday morning.

Rated a 3-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals out of Southlake Carroll High School, Smith is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end that was used sparingly in College Station.

Playing as a sophomore last season, Smith caught two passes for one yard, with both catches coming against Auburn on Nov. 12.

Smith redshirted in 2020, and was inserted into the Mississippi State and Prairie View contests in 2021.

He’ll join a tight end room that is top-heavy with experience.

Stogner will return to the program after a season working with his former position coach in Shane Beamer at South Carolina, but behind him there is unproven talent.

Neither Kaden Helms or Jason Llewellyn played big roles in the offense in 2022, as veteran leader Brayden Willis carried the load for the entire room.

Willis finished the season as Oklahoma's second-leading receiver, finishing with 39 receptions for 514 yards.

Daniel Parker and Helms were the other two tight ends to catch passes this season, as the duo combined to snag five catches for 32 yards.

Finley also signed athlete Kade McIntyre in the 2023 recruiting class, who will be a physical addition to the position group.

Smith is addition No. 12 for Oklahoma through the transfer portal this offseason, as Brent Venables and his coaching staff continue to try and bring more talent into Norman by both high school recruiting and hitting the portal hard.

FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: What fans need to know about Sooners vs. Baylor

The Oklahoma basketball men hope to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma State when they host No. 21 Baylor at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday. The second-half Sooner performance in Stillwater was the worst by Porter Moser’s team this season. The OU defense wasn’t able to string together enough stops to slow down Oklahoma State on the offensive end, and when the Sooners were able to get a stop, they had trouble converting on offense to close the gap, which grew to a season-high 18 points with under a minute remaining in the game.
NORMAN, OK
Arizona Sports

5-star Oklahoma EDGE Clayton Smith transfers to Arizona State

Former Oklahoma Sooners EDGE Clayton Smith announced his transfer to Arizona State on Thursday. Smith was a five-star recruit by Rivals and a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, making him the highest-ranked player to transfer to ASU via the portal. Arizona just missed out on landing another five-star recruit...
TEMPE, AZ
KOCO

TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
