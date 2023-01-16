Oklahoma Adds Another Tight End out of the Transfer Portal

OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley made his second portal addition of the offseason on Monday morning.

Oklahoma dipped into the transfer portal or the second time this offseason to bolster its tight end room.

After already adding Austin Stogner , OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley landed the commitment from former Texas A&M tight end Blake Smith , Smith announced on Monday morning.

Rated a 3-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals out of Southlake Carroll High School, Smith is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end that was used sparingly in College Station.

Playing as a sophomore last season, Smith caught two passes for one yard, with both catches coming against Auburn on Nov. 12.

Smith redshirted in 2020, and was inserted into the Mississippi State and Prairie View contests in 2021.

He’ll join a tight end room that is top-heavy with experience.

Stogner will return to the program after a season working with his former position coach in Shane Beamer at South Carolina, but behind him there is unproven talent.

Neither Kaden Helms or Jason Llewellyn played big roles in the offense in 2022, as veteran leader Brayden Willis carried the load for the entire room.

Willis finished the season as Oklahoma's second-leading receiver, finishing with 39 receptions for 514 yards.

Daniel Parker and Helms were the other two tight ends to catch passes this season, as the duo combined to snag five catches for 32 yards.

Finley also signed athlete Kade McIntyre in the 2023 recruiting class, who will be a physical addition to the position group.

Smith is addition No. 12 for Oklahoma through the transfer portal this offseason, as Brent Venables and his coaching staff continue to try and bring more talent into Norman by both high school recruiting and hitting the portal hard.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE .