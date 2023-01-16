ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Toppled tree, mudslides block lanes of Highway 13 in Oakland Hills north of Piedmont

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTczr_0kGP4reC00

Tree down on Highway 13 in Oakland Hills near Piedmont 00:24

OAKLAND -- A downed tree and mudslides blocked both southbound lanes of Highway 13 in the Oakland-Berkeley hills overnight and were still impacting traffic Monday morning.

The incident was first reported at around 10 p.m. Sunday near the Broadway Terrace exit of Highway 13. A portion of the tree was also blocking one lane of northbound 13 for a time.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

Additional small mudslides and trees fell onto the highway at about 4 a.m.

Traffic was being diverted onto Broadway Terrace. As of around 11:40 a.m. there was no estimate for when the highway will reopen, according to Caltrans. The Caltrans Twitter account posted images of the continuing clean-up.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Belmont residents keeping wary eye on hillside after weekend mudslide damages homes

BELMONT -- A portion of San Juan Boulevard in Belmont will be closed for at least another two weeks following a mudslide that caused officials to red-tag three homes. The mudslide came down Saturday during one of the many recent storms that battered the Bay Area. Homeowners who live near the mudslide say they are keeping a close eye on conditions as the rain finally gives them a break but the stability of the ground remains uncertain to city leaders and local experts. More time is needed to let the ground dry and assess how best to respond to this mudslide and...
BELMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Crews work to repair sinkhole on Moraga Way in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A sinkhole is causing problems in Orinda with city crews working to repair it before the next round of rain, expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon. The good news: the sinkhole is on the shoulder of one of Orinda’s main roads — Moraga Way. The bad news: there are only two […]
ORINDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

New slide causes havoc for ACE train commuters; service suspended until Monday

FREMONT -- For a second consecutive day, a mudslide was wreaking havoc Wednesday for Altamont Corridor Express train commuters.Transit officials said ACE 01 train was halted at 5:39 a.m. between Pleasanton and Fremont due to debris on the tracks. Later trains were canceled for the day as crews worked on clearing the mud, rocks and debris and inspecting the tracks for any damage.There were 223 passengers and three crew members onboard 01. The passengers were transferred to the following ACE 03 train and transported back to Pleasanton. Officials said three passengers ended up with minor injuries because of how abruptly...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car flips on Oakland train tracks

A driver flipped a car and abandoned it after driving onto train tracks in Oakland on Tuesday night. The driver made a wrong turn and wound up on the rails near the Jack London Square Amtrak station, according to Oakland firefighters. The vehicle flipped when the driver tried to turn around, the fire department said.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

After the storms, many Bay Area drivers dealing with pothole damage

REDWOOD CITY -- More and more drivers are on a collision course with potholes in the wake of the series of atmospheric winter storms.The latest victims were starting their day with a drive along Highway 101 in Redwood City. Kyle Murray was one of the unlucky ones."It was just, 'Boom, boom.' And then we were like, 'We need to get over (to the shoulder).' We got over as safely as possible and we called AAA," Murray said.Both tires on the driver's side of his car were damaged by the pothole.  Even more expensive, the force of the impact cracked and...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Falling boulder briefly closes Highway 1 near Devil's Slide

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Highway 1 was briefly closed Monday after a boulder fell onto the roadway near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County.Shortly after 2 p.m., Caltrans reported that a rockslide blocked off the roadway near the Tom Lantos Tunnels near Pacifica. The slide occurred near the north portal, where the bike and pedestrian path joins the highway.During the slide, a large boulder also fell onto the road. Caltrans crews were able to push the boulder and rocks onto the shoulder.Around 3:40 p.m., Caltrans announced the roadway had reopened.There were no reports of injuries or vehicle damage from the slide. 
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward mudslide damages home, forces evacuations

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A mudslide sent mud and debris flowing over the weekend, destroying one home and forcing evacuations in Hayward's Fairview neighborhood. It was Saturday afternoon when the hillside came down and broke through into a home. "It's pretty scary because it happened so quick. In 3 to 4 minutes, it took out […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Pittsburg residents forced to evacuate due to flooding

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding in Pittsburg early Monday morning caused some residents to evacuate, according to a press release from the city. Video (above) shows heavy water flowing in the area and people being transported by boat. The city’s public works department was told about rising water levels at Harbor Street and Stoneman Avenue […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Body found near Napa River in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: ACE train stranded by Niles Canyon landslide; Danger lingers in rain-soaked hills

FREMONT  -- The weather outlook improved immensely Tuesday with sunny skies over the San Francisco Bay Area, but it was merely a façade hiding the danger lurking in rain-soaked hills and swollen creeks and rivers.Slides, minor flooding and toppling trees will continue for several days as the region dries out from rains that pelted Northern California beginning on Dec 26th.On Tuesday morning, commuters were stranded on an  Altamont Corridor Express train by a landslide in the saturated hillsides of Niles Canyon. There were no injuries among the 220 passengers on the train that only suffered minor damage when it was...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
108K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy