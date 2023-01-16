Barcoding, Inc. acquired FRED Automation, Inc., an automated guided vehicle (AGV) company, representing continued expansion and investment in industrial automation. "The Barcoding team is thrilled to announce our acquisition of AGV company FRED Automation. Barcoding continues to focus on growth and innovation for our customers. With today's labor challenges, AGVs like FRED and AMRs like those from Zebra Technologies are the right automation solutions to drive productivity and customer satisfaction," says Shane Snyder, president of Barcoding, Inc. "With our acquisition of FRED Automation, Barcoding is now the top solution provider for industrial automation in the AIDC space."

