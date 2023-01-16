Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Automating Procurement Data Functions Can Save Supply Chains
A recent conversation with a procurement leader showed that the organization suppliers had been delivering like clockwork in just a few days- a great turn around. It was textbook stuff. When the supply chain crisis happened, clockwork quickly turned into chaos. Within a few months the procurement team described massive...
Barcoding Acquires FRED Automation
Barcoding, Inc. acquired FRED Automation, Inc., an automated guided vehicle (AGV) company, representing continued expansion and investment in industrial automation. "The Barcoding team is thrilled to announce our acquisition of AGV company FRED Automation. Barcoding continues to focus on growth and innovation for our customers. With today's labor challenges, AGVs like FRED and AMRs like those from Zebra Technologies are the right automation solutions to drive productivity and customer satisfaction," says Shane Snyder, president of Barcoding, Inc. "With our acquisition of FRED Automation, Barcoding is now the top solution provider for industrial automation in the AIDC space."
L.I.N.K.| Crafting Company Culture in a 3PL World
Join the L.I.N.K. podcast as managing editor Alexis Mizell-Pleasant sits down with Frank Dreischarf, vice president of supply chain solutions at R2 Logistics, to discuss ways to incorporate a diverse and influential company culture into the industry and why it’s important. This is part of a 3-part series with R2 Logistics addressing company culture, improvement strategy during supply chain disruption and the benefits of LTL & TMS today.
Balancing Safety Stock to Maximize Cash Flow
In 2021, stockouts resulted in $82 billion in lost revenue for U.S. retailers in the CPG industry. For businesses across all industries, revenue loss from stockouts can also negatively impact customer relationships when they decide to shop elsewhere or never return. As businesses navigate fluctuations in consumer demand, volatile economic conditions, and supply chain disruptions, it’s important to consider safety stock as part of an inventory management strategy.
Order Picker Supports Forks Forward, Forks Trailing Operator Stances
Big Joe launched the J2-192 Joey Order Picker that is a versatile, safe and productive machine. This product is designed for order picking operations and reaches higher heights then the previously designed order picker. The primary innovation of this machine is that it supports both forks forward and forks trailing operator stances that can be changed on the fly while maintaining consistent steering orientation.
