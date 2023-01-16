Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
walls102.com
L-P High School announces High Scholarship and Honor Roll recipients
LaSalle-Peru Township High School is excited to announce the students who qualified for honor roll and high scholarship in the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Leah Ann Anderson, Anneliese Louise Bangert, Evan Thomas Bara, Abigail Grace Beckcom, Evin Shea Becker, Nikolas Cecil Belski, Trystan Bergeron, Amber Marie Bonnell, Emily PaigeBonnell, Robert James Bosi, Autumn Rose Bunzell, Nathan Burcar, Caleb Matthew Burrell, Aaron James Cendejas, Kelli Alyssa Cousins, Allison Eileen Crew, Mia Audrey Davenport, Kaden James Dellinger, Monica Ann Diaz, Adrian Dimas, Lydia Larue Dornik, Jayden Nicole Dyke, Hope Marie Eldridge, Carter James Fenza, Brooklyn Therese Ficek, Lilian Marie Ficek, Mallory Rae Freeman, Connor James Fundell, Shawn Alan Funfsinn, Yarely Garcia, Emma June Garretson, Michael Robert George, Emma Grace Gochanour, Alivia Golightly, John Philip Guglielmetti, Emelia Lee Hachenberger, Chance Alexander Hank, Thomas Timothy Hartman, Emma Sophia Hocking, Emma Rose Hoffman, Cora Lee Holloway, Lily Renae Jeppson, Karlee Olivia Karun, Dylan Kaszynski, Autumn Marie Kawiecki, Katie Jo Keating, Briana Grace Keith, Zoe Isabella Kidd, Julia Jada Kmiec, Adriana Katelyn Knowles, Kaylee Elizabeth Kofoid, Ava Christine Lannen, Nicholas Scott Lauer, Raymond Matthew Legrenzi, Michael Peter Leone, Eric Andrew Lightle, Brooklyn Elizabeth Lowery, Mason Grasser Lynch, Kayli AnnMarsala, Taylor Rae Martyn, Jordyn Marie McCoy, Megan Neal McGuire, Anna Charlot McLaughlin, Clayton Matthew Merboth, Adrina Ann Michelle Middono, Alexandra Renee Miller, Carlie Elizabeth Miller, Jon Charles Milota, William Edward Mini, Chloe Jeanne Mitchell, Avah Lynn Moriarty, Zachary James Newman, Brandon Stephen Novotney, Alana Elizabeth Ossola, Olivia Rose Owen, Deisy GuadalupePadilla, Ellissa Mae Pelka, Jonathan JosePerez, Mercedes Michelle Picco, Camryn Audrey Piscia, Joseph Leo Plankenhorn, Isabella Jude Pohar, Laurel Vollmer Politsch, Lexi Pratt, Jacob Ryan Quick, Abigail Laura Reed, Emma Grace Reed, Christine Linnea Ricci, Serena Ann Ries, Antonio James Rodriguez, Coleman Charles Rundle, Hannah Marie Salazar, Aiden Michael Schneider, Tucker George Scolari, Olivia Lauren Shetterly, Reena Shaye Stevens, Toni Nicole Stropes, Edward Szewczyk, Zoe Lauren Thatcher, Anthony Thomas Thorson, Gwendolin Jae Tomsha, Kallum Mortifer Torri, Abigail Ann Valenzuela, Lucio Vazquez, Miriam Erika Vazquez, Brianna Marie Vela, Madison Rae Vescogni, Rylee Dean Waite, Payton Watson, Hailey Marie Weber, Max Allen Wertz.
walls102.com
LP announces conferences for incoming freshmen
LASALLE — Conferences for incoming LaSalle-Peru Township High School freshmen and their parents have been scheduled for the week of January 30. These sessions for all incoming families will be organized in 15 minute blocks in alphabetical order according to the student’s last name. Families who have not received a letter with their appointment time or to reschedule an appointment time, call Cheryl Wilson in the L-P Counseling office at (815) 220-2751. Students with Individualized Education Programs (IEP) will be invited to attend another meeting at a later date. Families should bring a copy of their student’s official Birth Certificate and Social Security Card. (The school district will not accept a Hospital Birth Certificate.)
walls102.com
Peru Public Library and Stage 212 present February day camp
PERU – The Peru Public Library featuring Stage 212 will present a theatre workshop on February 4, 2023. The camp will include singing, dancing, and acting, as well as a focus on fairytales. The camp is geared towards kids in 1st-5th grade from the area. Registration is being handled at the library by calling the Youth Services Manager (815)223-0229 (ext 215) and camp is free. Space is limited.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club
A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
walls102.com
St. Margaret’s Health Peru Hospital to close at end of month
PERU – St. Margaret’s Health Peru, the hospital that was until one year ago Illinois Valley Community Hospital, is set to what it calls “temporarily suspend operations” at the end of January. In a letter to staff, the parent company of St. Margaret’s Health Peru, SMP Health said the current provider of physicians for the Emergency Room terminated their contract and they cannot find, nor financially support, a new provider. With this decision, which goes into effect on January 28th, the Obstetrics Unit will be closing, which means expectant mothers will have to find care in other communities, like Ottawa, Pontiac or Morris. All other hospital care that was scheduled at the Peru complex will be moved to SMH-Spring Valley. The emergency room will no longer accept those seeking treatment this coming Thursday.
walls102.com
Bald Eagle Watch Weekend Jan 28-29th at Starved Rock
OGLESBY – People of all ages are invited to witness the nation’s bird in its natural habitat next week during Starved Rock State Park’s Eagle Watch Weekend. Events will take place Saturday and Sunday, January 28th-29th at three different locations, the Illinois Waterway Visitor’s Center in Ottawa, the Starved Rock State Park Visitor’s Center, and Conference Center in Oglesby. Ranger Julie Mcdonald, with the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, says the members of the Illinois Audubon Society will be on the guided hikes assisting folks in locating eagles with telescopes.
walls102.com
SMP Health hoping for Rural Emergency Hospital status for Peru facility
PERU – With the news that St. Margaret’s Health Peru will be suspending operations at the end of the month, parent company SMP Health said in a statement that they hope to convert the facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital. That designation would limit the hospital to only have an emergency room and outpatient medical services. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he hopes they can become a Rural Emergency Hospital.
walls102.com
Celebration of Lights collects nearly $140K in donations
LASALLE – The Celebration of Lights, the large light display in Rotary Park in LaSalle each winter, had another amazing year, collecting nearly $140 thousand in donations. LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove said the community has been outstanding in supporting it, including the display sponsors, volunteers and visitors. New this year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Celebration of Lights, commemorative ornaments were sold, bringing in nearly $4,000.
walls102.com
Fire damages commercial building in Princeton
PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department and a number of surrounding agencies battled a commercial structure fire Friday afternoon. Around 4PM they were called to 1100 block of North 6th Street for a one story building showing heavy smoke and fire. Authorities raised the alarm to the box level and brought in five other area fire departments and two other EMS services. No injuries were reported, and the fire damaged a shop area and manufacturing room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
wjol.com
Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet
A traffic crash leaves a Lockport man dead. On January 16, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road for an accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Aidan Wilda (19, Lockport) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Schweitzer Road. A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old female Elwood resident, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road at which time Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota. The collision caused Wilda to become ejected from the motorcycle. Following the initial crash, it was determined that Wilda was struck by two additional vehicles who were northbound on South Chicago Street, a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old male Plainfield resident and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old female Joliet resident.
walls102.com
IVCC to host Ag Job and Internship Fair
OGLESBY – More than a dozen agribusiness employers are expected to participate in Illinois Valley Community College’s Agriculture Job and Internship Fair from 9 AM to Noon on Thursday. Participants will learn about immediate employment and internship opportunities. Non-ag students seeking careers in natural science, research, engineering, finance, business, trucking, welding, conservation and more are welcome. IVCC students begin the fair at 9 AM before it opens to the public at 10 AM in the Ralph Scriba Conference Center.
walls102.com
Grundy County man dies in house fire
MORRIS – A rural Minooka man is dead after a fire Monday night in Grundy County. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said that 82-year-old Doit Ross passed away after being taken to a Morris Hospital. The Minooka Fire Department along with other agencies including the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the blaze.
walls102.com
City of Ottawa to hold a meeting on downtown parking
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is asking for the public’s input on a potential plan to reserve city parking lots for downtown employees. The purpose of the meeting is to address business owners and employees who use street parking, and the possible deterring of customers from visiting downtown businesses. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson will also talk about the under-utilized validation program. The meeting will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ottawa’s City Hall.
walls102.com
Carus providing power washes and car washes for property affected by fire
PERU – Carus LLC is giving back to the community impacted by the recent plant fire with car washes. A fire last week at Carus Chemical Plant in LaSalle left many residents with a residue called potassium permanganate on yards, homes, and vehicles. Carus officials say they donated 42 car washes to community members so far and delivered car wash tokens to neighbors who were unable to attend the car wash events. Power washing services for homes also began this week. Both car wash and power washing services are available to residents free of charge. Anyone still in need of cleanup is encouraged to call the Carus hotline at 815-224-6662.
walls102.com
Streator City Council approves emergency repairs at sewer plant
STREATOR – Pipes at Streator’s sewer plant will undergo emergency repairs. After severely freezing temperatures in December, City Engineer Jeremy Palm says pipes froze and burst in the main sludge storage building. The pipes will be replaced and a secondary heater will be installed to prevent future occurrences....
Chicago woman killed in crash involving semi on Interstate 88, Illinois State Police say
A Chicago woman was killed in a crash on the Interstate 88 early Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man approached girls in Naperville, asked to take one of them to a location where she liked to 'hang out'
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., Naperville police responded after two middle school-aged girls said they were approached by a man as they were walking near School and Ellsworth Streets. The man began to walk with them and...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Comments / 0