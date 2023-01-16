Read full article on original website
L-P High School announces High Scholarship and Honor Roll recipients
LaSalle-Peru Township High School is excited to announce the students who qualified for honor roll and high scholarship in the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Leah Ann Anderson, Anneliese Louise Bangert, Evan Thomas Bara, Abigail Grace Beckcom, Evin Shea Becker, Nikolas Cecil Belski, Trystan Bergeron, Amber Marie Bonnell, Emily PaigeBonnell, Robert James Bosi, Autumn Rose Bunzell, Nathan Burcar, Caleb Matthew Burrell, Aaron James Cendejas, Kelli Alyssa Cousins, Allison Eileen Crew, Mia Audrey Davenport, Kaden James Dellinger, Monica Ann Diaz, Adrian Dimas, Lydia Larue Dornik, Jayden Nicole Dyke, Hope Marie Eldridge, Carter James Fenza, Brooklyn Therese Ficek, Lilian Marie Ficek, Mallory Rae Freeman, Connor James Fundell, Shawn Alan Funfsinn, Yarely Garcia, Emma June Garretson, Michael Robert George, Emma Grace Gochanour, Alivia Golightly, John Philip Guglielmetti, Emelia Lee Hachenberger, Chance Alexander Hank, Thomas Timothy Hartman, Emma Sophia Hocking, Emma Rose Hoffman, Cora Lee Holloway, Lily Renae Jeppson, Karlee Olivia Karun, Dylan Kaszynski, Autumn Marie Kawiecki, Katie Jo Keating, Briana Grace Keith, Zoe Isabella Kidd, Julia Jada Kmiec, Adriana Katelyn Knowles, Kaylee Elizabeth Kofoid, Ava Christine Lannen, Nicholas Scott Lauer, Raymond Matthew Legrenzi, Michael Peter Leone, Eric Andrew Lightle, Brooklyn Elizabeth Lowery, Mason Grasser Lynch, Kayli AnnMarsala, Taylor Rae Martyn, Jordyn Marie McCoy, Megan Neal McGuire, Anna Charlot McLaughlin, Clayton Matthew Merboth, Adrina Ann Michelle Middono, Alexandra Renee Miller, Carlie Elizabeth Miller, Jon Charles Milota, William Edward Mini, Chloe Jeanne Mitchell, Avah Lynn Moriarty, Zachary James Newman, Brandon Stephen Novotney, Alana Elizabeth Ossola, Olivia Rose Owen, Deisy GuadalupePadilla, Ellissa Mae Pelka, Jonathan JosePerez, Mercedes Michelle Picco, Camryn Audrey Piscia, Joseph Leo Plankenhorn, Isabella Jude Pohar, Laurel Vollmer Politsch, Lexi Pratt, Jacob Ryan Quick, Abigail Laura Reed, Emma Grace Reed, Christine Linnea Ricci, Serena Ann Ries, Antonio James Rodriguez, Coleman Charles Rundle, Hannah Marie Salazar, Aiden Michael Schneider, Tucker George Scolari, Olivia Lauren Shetterly, Reena Shaye Stevens, Toni Nicole Stropes, Edward Szewczyk, Zoe Lauren Thatcher, Anthony Thomas Thorson, Gwendolin Jae Tomsha, Kallum Mortifer Torri, Abigail Ann Valenzuela, Lucio Vazquez, Miriam Erika Vazquez, Brianna Marie Vela, Madison Rae Vescogni, Rylee Dean Waite, Payton Watson, Hailey Marie Weber, Max Allen Wertz.
LP announces conferences for incoming freshmen
LASALLE — Conferences for incoming LaSalle-Peru Township High School freshmen and their parents have been scheduled for the week of January 30. These sessions for all incoming families will be organized in 15 minute blocks in alphabetical order according to the student’s last name. Families who have not received a letter with their appointment time or to reschedule an appointment time, call Cheryl Wilson in the L-P Counseling office at (815) 220-2751. Students with Individualized Education Programs (IEP) will be invited to attend another meeting at a later date. Families should bring a copy of their student’s official Birth Certificate and Social Security Card. (The school district will not accept a Hospital Birth Certificate.)
Celebration of Lights collects nearly $140K in donations
LASALLE – The Celebration of Lights, the large light display in Rotary Park in LaSalle each winter, had another amazing year, collecting nearly $140 thousand in donations. LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove said the community has been outstanding in supporting it, including the display sponsors, volunteers and visitors. New this year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Celebration of Lights, commemorative ornaments were sold, bringing in nearly $4,000.
Carus providing power washes and car washes for property affected by fire
PERU – Carus LLC is giving back to the community impacted by the recent plant fire with car washes. A fire last week at Carus Chemical Plant in LaSalle left many residents with a residue called potassium permanganate on yards, homes, and vehicles. Carus officials say they donated 42 car washes to community members so far and delivered car wash tokens to neighbors who were unable to attend the car wash events. Power washing services for homes also began this week. Both car wash and power washing services are available to residents free of charge. Anyone still in need of cleanup is encouraged to call the Carus hotline at 815-224-6662.
Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban have begun. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday contends that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading also filed Wednesday questions the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment. The law was driven by the mass shooting that killed seven and injured 30 at the Highland Park July Fourth parade. It bans dozens of specific types of rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50-caliber guns, attachments and limits cartridges to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for pistols. The state lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to stop enforcement of the law. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning in a central Illinois court.
Illinois reports record-setting year for cannabis sales
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced that 2022 set adult use cannabis sales records. For the year, Illinois adult use cannabis dispensaries sold over $1.5 billion worth of product, an increase of more than 131% from 2020, the first year cannabis sales were first legally allowed in Illinois. Sales to out-of-state residents totaled nearly $480 million. There are currently 113 adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois.
