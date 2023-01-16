LASALLE — Conferences for incoming LaSalle-Peru Township High School freshmen and their parents have been scheduled for the week of January 30. These sessions for all incoming families will be organized in 15 minute blocks in alphabetical order according to the student’s last name. Families who have not received a letter with their appointment time or to reschedule an appointment time, call Cheryl Wilson in the L-P Counseling office at (815) 220-2751. Students with Individualized Education Programs (IEP) will be invited to attend another meeting at a later date. Families should bring a copy of their student’s official Birth Certificate and Social Security Card. (The school district will not accept a Hospital Birth Certificate.)

