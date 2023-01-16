Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
WMDT.com
Trio arrested on drug charges following investigation in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on felony gun and narcotics charges following a several-month-long drug investigation in Bridgeville. Thursday morning, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of Rifle Range Road. When troopers walked into the home, they saw Christopher Viruet running away from a bedroom. He was taken into custody in a second bedroom. Troopers also arrested Patricia Griffis and Jesus Torres inside of the home.
Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 6th suspect arrested in dogfighting probe; 4 more dogs rescued
Four more dogs have been rescued in Sussex County as part of a continuing investigation into dog-fighting. The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare said Friday that the dogs were found at the home of a Laurel man who was believed to be at a Seaford property when five people were arrested on dog-fighting charges earlier this month. Two of the dogs were found chained up in the woods behind the home, and had injuries consistent with fighting.
WMDT.com
Several arrested in Somerset Co. drug investigation
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Numerous suspects have been arrested following a drug distribution investigation in Somerset County. We’re told the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by numerous local agencies in conducting a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative targeting organized controlled dangerous substance distribution taking place in Somerset County. Officials identified several open-air drug markets frequented by specific distributors on nearly a daily basis. Members of SCNTF utilized concerned citizen complaints, intelligence provided by local law enforcement, confidential informant information, and surveillance to confirm the individuals and CDS activity.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Smyrna man
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Smyrna man. We’re told 33-year-old James Wheeler has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that happened Wednesday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is approximately 5’8″, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has teardrop tattoos next to his right eye and script tattoos on his right arm. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown but he frequents the Magnolia and Camden areas.
WGMD Radio
Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle
Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
WMDT.com
Frankford man arrested on gun charges following medical event
FRANKFORD, Del. – A Frankford man is behind bars on gun charges after police responded to a medical event last week. At around 7 p.m. on January 9th, troopers responded to a residence in the 35000 block of Ash Lane after EMS on scene requested their presence. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that EMS workers had placed 21-year-old Jair Fernandez-Hernandez in an ambulance after he reported that he was not feeling well. EMS personnel then reportedly discovered that Fernandez-Hernandez had a handgun in his pocket.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Convicted of Armed Robbery, Assault
A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and first-degree assault among other charges, following a two-day jury trial. The charges stem from an incident On March 13, 2022, in which Kendal Lee Smiley stole a silver handgun from a relative and walked a short distance to the Pizza City located on Carroll Street in Salisbury. Smiley covered himself in a grey hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and a red plastic mask before entering the business. Immediately upon entering, he pointed the handgun at two employees and robbed the store of the money within the cash register. Sentencing was postponed pending the completion of a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Smiley remains in custody pending sentencing.
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes, DE for assault second-degree and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred in early January. On January 1, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring
LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
WMDT.com
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation
DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
WMDT.com
Search party for De’Quan Fields, missing for a week
DEAL ISLAND, Md. – A Somerset County man missing now for more than a week. Family, friends, and community members all rallying together at his last known location. The rain and wind couldn’t keep community members away Thursday as they desperately searched for De’Quan Fields. Even people who didn’t know Fields came out saying it’s what they would want someone else to do for them.
WBOC
Search Party For Missing Somerset County Man
Shots fired during road rage incident in New Castle County
WMDT.com
Three juveniles charged with robbery, assault in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and assault following an incident last week. The incident happened on January 11th, when the victim was approached by three juveniles in the 700 block of Race Street. The victim reported that the juveniles took their cell phone and coerced the victim to follow them in an attempt to get the phone access ID. It was reported that when they arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being hit multiple times by one of the juveniles. The other two juveniles allegedly pushed the victim to continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park, where the victim reported that they were held against their will and assaulted more while the juveniles stole more property from them. The victim then reported that they were pushed to the ground and had their shoes stolen.
WMDT.com
Lewdness investigation leads to arrest on weapons charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man on multiple charges following a lewdness investigation. Just before 11 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Quentin Parker, urinating outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Magic Seven. The officer made contact with Parker, at which time Parker got back into his vehicle. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, leading to a search that revealed a loaded 9mm handgun and 24.6 grams of marijuana.
