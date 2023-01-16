ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Whoops! UFC 283’s main event back up fighter just missed weight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) handpicked Jamahal Hill to battle Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound title, thanks to a disappointing draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 last month in Las Vegas, but that meant canceling the previously scheduled matchup between Hill and Anthony Smith. LIVE! Watch...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Legendary referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy takes a stand against Power Slap: ‘No licensed Nevada official should be taking any part’

Last Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023), Dana White’s Power Slap debuted on TBS. Reactions have been both strong and mixed to say the least. The entire sport is widely criticized as unnecessary and unsafe, which is perhaps why the debut show retained just a third of its professional wrestling lead-in for a paltry 300,000 viewers.
NEVADA STATE
MMAmania.com

Dana White’s Power Slap Ep. 1: Live stream updates, results, reactions

Like it or not, Dana White’s Power Slap league is finally airing on TBS tonight (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET. As it appears to be a show similar to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in which contestants are selected onto teams and will live in a house together, not much is currently known about who everyone is, the order in which things will proceed, or really anything. You’ll find out with me when and if this show tells us stuff. Heck, even the old website that lists who the coaches are — “Darius The Destroyer” and “Wolverine” — don’t have a lick of info on them other than their stage names.
MMAmania.com

Jon Jones: G.O.A.T. debate already over, heavyweight run just ‘cherry on top’

Jon Jones, without a doubt, is among the greatest fighters to ever compete in mixed martial arts (MMA). Any legitimate MMA “Greatest of all Time” (G.O.A.T.) discussion has to include his name, even if it’s just to disqualify him for all the steroid accusations and/or personal issues.
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch UFC champ Alex Pereira smash punching machine record in Brazil

Newly-minted UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, may not be fighting at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023), but his presence is definitely being felt around town. Especially when it comes to the high scores on local punching machines. Punching machines are generally considered...
MMAmania.com

UFC 283 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Teixeira vs. Hill

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to kick off its pay-per-view (PPV) campaign for 2023 as UFC 283 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Headlining the event is a Light Heavyweight title fight for the vacant belt as former champion, Glover Teixeira, faces off against top contender, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 283’s co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim title holder, Brandon Moreno, will fight for the fourth (and hopefully final) time in a title unification match.
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul trains first day of jiu-jitsu ahead of MMA debut

Now that Jake Paul is plotting an official crossover into mixed martial arts (MMA) the YouTube sensation and professional boxer is doing everything he can to prepare. This includes his first-ever training session for jiu-jitsu. Paul, who will return to the boxing ring later this year before making his official...
MMAmania.com

Emaciated Or Shredded? Figgy Shows Off Fight Week Physique

It’s no secret that UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo cuts a lot of weight. The Brazilian may stand at a fairly average for the division 5’5”, but he’s packed with muscles from head-to-toe. Of course, all that power comes in handy when knocking foes senseless, but it comes at a cost.
MMAmania.com

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy full fight preview | UFC 283

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Flyweight standouts Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy will go to war this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I’ll admit that Andrade’s recent career decisions confound me. After a failed Flyweight title bid, she...
MMAmania.com

Robert Whittaker suddenly in the running for Alex Pereira’s UFC return in ‘April or May’

Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira captured the 185-pound strap with a late finish over former champion and longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back in November and it was thought “Poatan” would make his first title defense against “The Last Stylebender” by way of immediate rematch in early 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy