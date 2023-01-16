Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
MMAmania.com
Joint-smoking Paddy Pimblett rattles Sean O’Malley with ‘how fat he looked’ — ‘Blew my mind’
Top-ranked bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has been watching videos of UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett — for reasons not quite explained — and couldn’t help but marvel at how “fat” the English “Baddy” looked while blowing bones on the high seas. I...
MMAmania.com
Report: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana bantamweight title fight in the works for UFC 285 in March
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is in talks to defend her 135-pound title against No. 5-ranked division contender Irene Aldana at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., March 4, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to Combate. Nunes...
MMAmania.com
Video: Sean Strickland derails Detroit’s D.U.S.T defense guru’s system in one clumsy clip
UFC middleweight Sean Strickland was on location at the Gun Store in Las Vegas alongside Dale Brown, who most MMA fans will recognize as the face behind Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) at the “Threat Management Center” in Ferndale, Michigan. I guess Strickland is one threat no one...
MMAmania.com
Whoops! UFC 283’s main event back up fighter just missed weight
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) handpicked Jamahal Hill to battle Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound title, thanks to a disappointing draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 last month in Las Vegas, but that meant canceling the previously scheduled matchup between Hill and Anthony Smith. LIVE! Watch...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MMAmania.com
CHAOS! Stage falls apart, fighters go flying in wild BKFC press conference brawl (Video)
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) recently held a press conference to promote the upcoming “KnuckleMania 3” event, scheduled for Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Headlining the card will be the light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt and...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Legendary referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy takes a stand against Power Slap: ‘No licensed Nevada official should be taking any part’
Last Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023), Dana White’s Power Slap debuted on TBS. Reactions have been both strong and mixed to say the least. The entire sport is widely criticized as unnecessary and unsafe, which is perhaps why the debut show retained just a third of its professional wrestling lead-in for a paltry 300,000 viewers.
MMAmania.com
Dana White’s Power Slap Ep. 1: Live stream updates, results, reactions
Like it or not, Dana White’s Power Slap league is finally airing on TBS tonight (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET. As it appears to be a show similar to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in which contestants are selected onto teams and will live in a house together, not much is currently known about who everyone is, the order in which things will proceed, or really anything. You’ll find out with me when and if this show tells us stuff. Heck, even the old website that lists who the coaches are — “Darius The Destroyer” and “Wolverine” — don’t have a lick of info on them other than their stage names.
MMAmania.com
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith start time, fight card details TODAY on DAZN PPV
A clash of English boxers will go down later today (Sat., Jan. 21. 2023) live on DAZN from inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 KO) makes his return to the ring against former WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KO). This is...
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones: G.O.A.T. debate already over, heavyweight run just ‘cherry on top’
Jon Jones, without a doubt, is among the greatest fighters to ever compete in mixed martial arts (MMA). Any legitimate MMA “Greatest of all Time” (G.O.A.T.) discussion has to include his name, even if it’s just to disqualify him for all the steroid accusations and/or personal issues.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch UFC champ Alex Pereira smash punching machine record in Brazil
Newly-minted UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, may not be fighting at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023), but his presence is definitely being felt around town. Especially when it comes to the high scores on local punching machines. Punching machines are generally considered...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Teixeira vs. Hill
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to kick off its pay-per-view (PPV) campaign for 2023 as UFC 283 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Headlining the event is a Light Heavyweight title fight for the vacant belt as former champion, Glover Teixeira, faces off against top contender, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 283’s co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim title holder, Brandon Moreno, will fight for the fourth (and hopefully final) time in a title unification match.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul trains first day of jiu-jitsu ahead of MMA debut
Now that Jake Paul is plotting an official crossover into mixed martial arts (MMA) the YouTube sensation and professional boxer is doing everything he can to prepare. This includes his first-ever training session for jiu-jitsu. Paul, who will return to the boxing ring later this year before making his official...
MMAmania.com
Emaciated Or Shredded? Figgy Shows Off Fight Week Physique
It’s no secret that UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo cuts a lot of weight. The Brazilian may stand at a fairly average for the division 5’5”, but he’s packed with muscles from head-to-toe. Of course, all that power comes in handy when knocking foes senseless, but it comes at a cost.
MMAmania.com
Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy full fight preview | UFC 283
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Flyweight standouts Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy will go to war this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I’ll admit that Andrade’s recent career decisions confound me. After a failed Flyweight title bid, she...
MMAmania.com
Greg Hardy set to make bare-knuckle boxing debut at next month’s BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Former NFL star Greg Hardy no longer has to worry about top heavyweights taking him down inside of the Octagon. Instead, “Prince of War” has traded in his mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves for bare-knuckle boxing with his debut now set for BKFC KnuckleMania 3. The booking was confirmed by MMA Fighting on Thursday after an initial report by MyMMANews.
MMAmania.com
Robert Whittaker suddenly in the running for Alex Pereira’s UFC return in ‘April or May’
Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira captured the 185-pound strap with a late finish over former champion and longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back in November and it was thought “Poatan” would make his first title defense against “The Last Stylebender” by way of immediate rematch in early 2023.
MMAmania.com
Does Nate Diaz have the guts to fight Diego Sanchez in BKFC? ‘Then take off the gloves, homie’
Diego Sanchez defeated Nick Diaz as part of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 2 Finale way back in late 2005, and since that three-round war of attrition, has been inundated with mom-hating Emails that may or may not have come from sleazy journalists. Now Sanchez wants to fulfill his longtime goal...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch every UFC 283 ‘Embedded’ episode ahead of ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’
It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as light heavyweight contenders Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill meet for the vacant 205-pound title. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!
Comments / 0