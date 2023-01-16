ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Mayor Zimmerman introduces self to community

I am honored to serve as your new Mayor. As a 30-year resident who’s served on the Township Committee for the past fifteen years (and as Deputy Mayor for the last seven years), it’s a welcoming opportunity to head our Township in this top leadership role. First and...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Organization empowers service to the community

In the ongoing search for volunteers as first responders, Emergency Education and Development (EED) Executive Director Paul Bush hopes the community will recognize the importance of his organization’s seminars to join the effort. “By getting involved, the community does its part by investing in the public service workers who...
HAINESPORT, NJ
Commissioner reflects on 2022 in Camden County

Camden County and state officials gathered at the county boathouse in Pennsauken on Jan. 17 for the first town hall of the year. The meeting began with an honor for Air Force veteran Michael Scully, who was deployed eight times in his 27-year service to war zones that included Iraq and Afghanistan. He has received 37 ribbons and medals of accomplishments, including the Global War on Terrorism service medal and the Naval commendation medal.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Mantua native spreads awareness of melanoma

After her own battle with Stage 1 melanoma, Mantua native Mary Beth Konieck started the Sunscreen Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide sunscreen for local law enforcement and spread awareness of the deadly skin cancer. She started small by donating sunscreen to the Pitman police department where her...
PITMAN, NJ
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday.  Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier.  The […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel for the New Jersey...
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination

A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
MADISON, NJ
Pregnant woman, man shot in NJ

WOODBRIDGE, NJ (PIX11) —A pregnant woman and a man were shot in Woodbridge on Saturday, officials said.  Two vehicles were struck by gunfire near South Inman Avenue and Route 1 North around 5:40 p.m., officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.  A man and pregnant woman wounded during the shooting were found in the […]
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey’s Section 8 Waitlist to Reopen Starting January 17th

Of all of life’s basic necessities, housing is undoubtedly one of the most essential. Securing safe, warm housing provides families with a place of respite and relaxation. However, for families who struggle with housing costs, securing a stable place to live can quickly become a significant source of stress. During a time of widespread economic turmoil and rising costs, many families find themselves wondering how they can make ends meet. Thankfully, through programs like Section 8, assistance is available to assure that every New Jerseyan has a place to call home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?

