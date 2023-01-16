ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

newsdakota.com

Jamestown Snow Removal Schedule

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced the snow removal plan for the downtown area. City crews will begin moving snow in the downtown business district on Wednesday at 11 pm. The city reminds you to move all vehicles from the downtown streets, avenues, and alleyways by that time.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Man Charged With Possession of Prohibited Material

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 28-year-old Valley City man is facing a Class “C” Felony Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited charge in Southeast Judicial District Court. Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy said following an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks Regional SWAT team called to Mayville incident

(Mayville, ND) -- Multiple authorities are currently working to resolve a situation developing in Traill County. Officials say multiple different agencies, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team, are currently at the scene of a home in Mayville. The reason for the response is not known to the public at this time.
MAYVILLE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police search for stolen car following metro chase

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
WEST FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

FEMA Approves Nearly $1.5 M For West Fargo Mitigation Project

DENVER (FEMA) – FEMA has awarded nearly $1.5 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds to the City of West Fargo for the purchase of at-risk properties along the Sheyenne River and their removal from the floodplain. This acquisition project will allow property owners to relocate away from high-risk areas and prevent damage from future flooding and erosion events.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
MAYVILLE, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing Moorhead man has been found safe

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Moorhead police have located Jason Radebaugh safe and sound. Previous: Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person. They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead. Police say...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement agencies in Traill County Wednesday evening. Authorities say deputies, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were attempting to serve a search warrant at a rural Mayville residence.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a large police presence in Traill County Wednesday evening as officers continue to deal with a quickly-evolving situation. Authorities confirm with Valley News Live the Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units, as well as the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on scene in Mayville and are dealing with a ‘subject inside of a home.’ Authorities say agents with the BCI were serving a search warrant on the property at 239 Highway 18 SE before the situation escalated.
MAYVILLE, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints

(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
FARGO, ND
KX News

Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
FARGO, ND
keyzradio.com

Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index

North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
MAYVILLE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for. The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.
WEST FARGO, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank

There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

$150,000 lottery prize sold in Fargo goes unclaimed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Fargo has expired after no one claimed the prize. This ticket was purchased for the drawing on July 18, 2022, and had to be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14, 2023. The Sales...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
FARGO, ND

