JACKSON, Wyo. — This Tuesday, Jan. 24 brings a battle of beers with Roadhouse Pub & Eatery’s Battle of the Breweries: Beer Pairing Dinner. With 13 different beers from Roadhouse Brewing Co, Melvin, Modern Times and Maui Breweries and food pairings from Adam Dulye, executive chef of the Brewers Association, the dinner will showcase some of the best in beer and food. Hear from the brewers and chefs as you sip and savor your way through the evening.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO