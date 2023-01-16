Read full article on original website
A first look at 701 Rodeo Drive
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Trout Unlimited hosts Trout in the Classroom ‘egg day’
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Trout Unlimited hosted an “egg day” recently, part of the Trout in the Classroom program. Trout Unlimited facilitates the program, which aims to connect students with their watershed by allowing them to raise trout from eggs in an aquarium and then release the trout in a local stream, river, lake or pond.
February closures at Rec Center due to expansion project
JACKSON, Wyo. —Due to the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Expansion Project construction, certain areas of the Recreation Center will be temporarily closed in February, according to a statement released by Parks and Rec today. To integrate the required mechanical systems between the current facility and the new facility, the...
Permanent downtown dog park is a go
JACKSON, Wyo. —Jackson’s first permanent dog park is coming to town. On Monday, the Jackson Town Council approved a permanent off-leash dog park at Miller Park. It will be the first of its kind for the town. The permanent, 0.15-acre park will exist in the southern half of...
Town Council approves amendment to expand EV charging access
JACKSON, Wyo. — At a meeting on Jan. 17, the Jackson Town Council approved the electric vehicle charging station (EVSE) Land Development Regulation (LDR) amendment, establishing ordinance 1339, which became effective the following day, Jan. 18. The EVSE LDR amendment, proposed by Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities (YTCC), provides the guidance...
County: Pets need some extra attention in winter
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter in Teton County comes with its own set of hazards that can affect people and their companion animals. This January, Teton County Emergency Management and PAWS of Teton Valley want the public to know how to keep their pets safe in the colder months. Freezing...
Jobs of the Week – January 18
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Legal Assistant,...
Colder and drier pattern takes hold for now
JACKSON, Wyo. – The pattern is drying out across Western Wyoming this week as a storm passes south of the area and a ridge of high pressure builds over the West Coast. Colder air has also arrived from the north. However, we will see light snow chances return this weekend and early next week.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Raven!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Good thing our cats can’t read, because we’re saying it out loud, Raven is our favorite cat available for adoption!. His lustrous physique and cool cowboy attitude have us swooning. Raven gets along with other animals and would thrive in pretty much any situation. Who’s in the market for an absolute UNIT of a cat?
Celebrate the joy of skiing and riding with Mindful Ski & Snowboard Camp
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s Mindful Ski and Snowboard Camp is calling individuals who seek a meaningful getaway with like-minded people that honors their passion for skiing and snowboarding, the mountains and a desire to grow their mindfulness practice in a dynamic experience. This three-and-a-half-day...
Battle of the Breweries: Beer pairing dinner features 4 breweries, 13 beers
JACKSON, Wyo. — This Tuesday, Jan. 24 brings a battle of beers with Roadhouse Pub & Eatery’s Battle of the Breweries: Beer Pairing Dinner. With 13 different beers from Roadhouse Brewing Co, Melvin, Modern Times and Maui Breweries and food pairings from Adam Dulye, executive chef of the Brewers Association, the dinner will showcase some of the best in beer and food. Hear from the brewers and chefs as you sip and savor your way through the evening.
