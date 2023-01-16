'You Barely Wore It!': Fans Mock Jessica Chastain For Touting Wearing A Mask At Golden Globes After Celebs Get COVID-19

mega

After it was revealed that several celebrities contracted COVID-19 after the 2023 Golden Globes , which aired on January 10, Jessica Chastain bragged about how she wore a mask at the event, which might explain why she's not sick.

"And you know who didn't get COVID at the Golden Globes?" one person captioned a photo of the actress , 45, wearing her sparkly dress in addition to a matching mask.

"Phew!" the red-headed beauty re-posted on Twitter.

However, some people pointed out that Chastain was around Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis , who both tested positive for the virus shortly after the star-studded affair.

"You barely wore it!" one person fumed, while another said, "wait, that thing was actually functional?! looked more for show — not a negative, in this context, don’t get me wrong — than anything, if i’m being perfectly honest."

A third person said, "A mesh mask ? I hope there was a barrier underneath that."

A fourth user shared, "I loved that you wore one. but sadly you took it off for some photos & interviews! I understand that for drinking and eating, you would have to take it off. but it's always better to be masked, instead of risking your health and of others for a good photo! please stay save!"

Meanwhile, other people praised Chastain for her gesture. One person wrote, "so nice of you to have thought of this QUEEN," while another stated, "smart!!!!"

A third person said, "Thank you for setting a good example and gathering safely !"

After attending the Golden Globes, Curtis shared she would be missing the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15.

“F**K COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life’s terms,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress said. “I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs.”

“I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew!” she continued. “I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”