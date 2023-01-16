Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football

This past weekend, four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson took a visit to the University of Utah.

The University of Utah Football program was busy this past weekend as they welcomed several top recruits for visits, one of which was four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson.

Isaac Wilson Utah visit.

Yes, the younger brother of former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson took a visit to Salt Lake City this past weekend after receiving an offer from Utah some time ago.

Posing for a photo with his mother Lisa Wilson, she then posted the image on her Instagram story with a caption of, "Everyone relax. Checking out the options."

As it currently stands, Wilson has received a total of 13 offers, the likes of which include programs such as Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Arizona and BYU among others. More than likely, that list will grow as he enters his senior season and continues to display his elite skillset.

This past season at Corner Canyon High School, Wilson went 238-385 for 3,772 yards and a whopping 40 touchdowns. Beyond the numbers, Wilson is simply a lethal quarterback with an immaculate ability to carve up defenses with precision passing at a consistent rate.

He also is really comfortable moving around the pocket and at times can deliver balls that leave defenses scratching their heads.

Even though it will be sometime before the 2024 recruit announces his commitment, Utah fans should hope the program remains an option for the talented quarterback as landing his commitment would be huge.

