ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wroZJ_0kGP27M700

This past weekend, four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson took a visit to the University of Utah.

The University of Utah Football program was busy this past weekend as they welcomed several top recruits for visits, one of which was four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iyl4D_0kGP27M700
Isaac Wilson Utah visit.

Yes, the younger brother of former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson took a visit to Salt Lake City this past weekend after receiving an offer from Utah some time ago.

Posing for a photo with his mother Lisa Wilson, she then posted the image on her Instagram story with a caption of, "Everyone relax. Checking out the options."

As it currently stands, Wilson has received a total of 13 offers, the likes of which include programs such as Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Arizona and BYU among others. More than likely, that list will grow as he enters his senior season and continues to display his elite skillset.

This past season at Corner Canyon High School, Wilson went 238-385 for 3,772 yards and a whopping 40 touchdowns. Beyond the numbers, Wilson is simply a lethal quarterback with an immaculate ability to carve up defenses with precision passing at a consistent rate.

He also is really comfortable moving around the pocket and at times can deliver balls that leave defenses scratching their heads.

Even though it will be sometime before the 2024 recruit announces his commitment, Utah fans should hope the program remains an option for the talented quarterback as landing his commitment would be huge.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

New Offer Roundup: BYU extends flurry of new offers on 1/18

BYU's coaches are officially on the road and visiting high schools all across the country. As a result, there were a flurry, nay, a small blizzard of offers that were extended by BYU coaches yesterday. The recruits span from potential late additions to the 2023 class all the way to the 2027 recruiting class. Let's recap the day that was January 18 (and we'll throw in some from January 17, too) and see whose names you need to have on your radar going forward.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Pac-12 Schedule Released: How Many Wins For Utah Football In 2023?

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule making it a great time for some off-the-cuff projections for the University of Utah. The Utes will be looking for a three-peat as conference champions, plus this 2023 slate will be the final time that USC and UCLA will be on Utah’s schedule, baring being added as non-conference foes once the Trojans and Bruins are in the Big Ten.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

90’s Utah Utes Fans Will Weep

Remember how fun The Huntsman Center used to be in the WAC days? I got emotional looking at these four pics... The straw that stirred the drink. People thought it was Van Horn's team, or Doleac's team. No. It was always Andre's. Plus, he looked just looked Adam Sandler. 2...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Storm moving in with scattered showers

After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
OREM, UT
ksl.com

What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
UTAH STATE
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
492
Followers
535
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy