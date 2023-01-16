Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Maine Will Ban TikTok Next Month on Some State Issued Devices
Citing cyber security concerns, Maine is banning the use of TikTok on many state-issued computers and cellphones. If you've never seen it, TikTok is a video-sharing app that was developed in China and owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Most of the videos are approximately fifteen seconds long and are made by every day people. The subject matter of the videos varies widely, depending on what message the creator is trying to convey. Some users are occasional visitors while others have created their own TikTok channels and upload multiple videos. It's not the videos, however, that are worrying state and federal officials.
Mainers on The Titanic Author To Tell the Story Via Zoom
Who hasn't heard of the sinking of the Titanic. One of the most famous marine stories in history. But maybe you didn’t know that there were 14 Mainers on board the ship on that fateful day, and only 7 of them survived. Most were from M.D.I. That from a...
Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby has the Largest Cash Purse in Maine
The 18th annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby is taking place Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. It’s Maine's largest ice fishing derby. People will be fishing for record catches on 10 different lakes, ponds and rivers. We spoke to Paul Bernier, Chairman of the Long Lake Ice...
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
Can Any Mainers Legally Use Tire Chains, or Just Big Giant Trucks?
The roads lately have all made us wish we drove snow cats. Remember those big machines they drove in the original version of The Shining? The first time I ever saw that movie, I was obsessed with the idea of the snow cats. It's basically an SUV type deal with snow tracks on it instead of tires. Kind of like, half snowmobile, half road vehicle.
These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History
It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine
Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 10 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
The Date For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Is Set
On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. I also love it because the crew at Pat's Pizza in Downtown Dover, always spoil me rotten!
Here’s Why Some Moms Are Joining Mothers-Only Communes Known as ‘Mommunes’
Single moms are banding together in mothers-only communities to help ease the stress of raising children, as well as lower their financial burdens. Kristin Batykefer, a single mom who is part of a mothers-only household she shares with longtime friend Tessa Gilder, spoke to Good Morning America about the rising "mommune" trend.
Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
So How Did Maine’s Legal Weed Sales Fare in 2022 Compared to 2021?
It only took 4 years for the state to figure it out. Most of you may remember, and if you don't it's because you enjoyed too much of it... But in 2016, Maine initially passed a recreational cannabis law, making it legal to possess certain amounts of cannabis. We'd had a robust, if not slightly comical, medical cannabis program for years leading up to this moment.
Despite What You May Think, These 3 New England States Have Some of the Best Drivers
I've heard it time and time again, New Englanders don't know how to drive. Well, I mostly hear that Massholes (Massachusetts residents) don't know how to drive. Honestly, I think there are bad drivers in every state. I am going, to be honest with you, Mainers are not the best drivers when it comes to merging on the highway or when it comes to using their blinkers (turning signals).
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15
Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
Hey, Maine! Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Eat Icicles
Ewww...Something to remember when the inevitable cold comes after all the Friday rain we get. Do you know the famous term "Don't eat the yellow snow" meaning that someone may have peed in it? Well, it turns out that icicles aren't so great either. When you live through our harsh...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Maine May Soon Send You Unclaimed Money You Didn’t Know You Had
Thanks to the recent relief checks, you might get money from the Maine Unclaimed Property List you didn't even know was owed to you. Have you ever checked the unclaimed property list? It's worth a look, because you never know. You might have some money there. Unclaimed property can be things like money left in bank accounts you haven't used in a long time, insurance premium payouts that couldn't find their way to you, unpaid refunds, and things you forgot about years ago. The money is just sitting there, waiting for you to pick it up. Currently, Maine is holding $303,462,851 in unclaimed property.
Two People Dead in Overnight Fire on Main Street in Woodstock, N.B.
Woodstock Police say two people were found dead early Saturday morning following a fire at a residence on Main Street in Woodstock, New Brunswick. The Woodstock Fire Department and police officers responded to a structure fire at 732 Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from Woodstock Police Chief Gary Forward. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and there was extensive damage to the two-story home.
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0