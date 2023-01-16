Read full article on original website
Some in Kansas want to hand power to ban abortion to local level
WICHITA — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
Kansas lawmakers debate back-to-school sales tax holiday
TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday. During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of legislation to help out Kansans buying for school in August.
Kan. officials: Juvenile justice reform effort left major flaws
TOPEKA — Stabbings, 16-year-olds with guns and violent attacks: Officials working with young offenders in Kansas say they need lawmakers to step up and fix flaws within the state’s juvenile justice system. The debate centered around Senate Bill 367, which was implemented in 2016. The bill was passed...
🎥Missouri Gov. calls for $860M to widen Interstate 70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Click below to watch a replay of the address. The massive investment...
Kansas cops make plea for fentanyl, mental health legislation
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamines. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail...
Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado
--------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information...
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 69 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,937 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, for a total of 923,874 cases. The state reported 2,339 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 69 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 11,...
100mph chase: 13-year-old driver, juvenile passenger arrested
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway in Nebraska. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
U.S. Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship near Hawaii
HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, according to a statement from the guard released late Wednesday. While foreign military vessels may transit freely through the U.S. economic exclusive zone...
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday 6 a.m. to midnight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to midnight Saturday night. Mixed precipitation will be changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible over portions of central and south central Kansas. Plan on slippery road conditions,...
