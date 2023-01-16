ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Some in Kansas want to hand power to ban abortion to local level

WICHITA — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas lawmakers debate back-to-school sales tax holiday

TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday. During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of legislation to help out Kansans buying for school in August.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas cops make plea for fentanyl, mental health legislation

TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamines. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado

--------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 69 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,937 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, for a total of 923,874 cases. The state reported 2,339 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 69 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 11,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

100mph chase: 13-year-old driver, juvenile passenger arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway in Nebraska. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
KEARNEY, NE
Hutch Post

U.S. Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship near Hawaii

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, according to a statement from the guard released late Wednesday. While foreign military vessels may transit freely through the U.S. economic exclusive zone...
HAWAII STATE
Hutch Post

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday 6 a.m. to midnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to midnight Saturday night. Mixed precipitation will be changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible over portions of central and south central Kansas. Plan on slippery road conditions,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy