Maine’s Only Law School is No Longer in One of America’s Ugliest Buildings
Instead of an eye sore, Maine’s only law school is holding classes at its new location in Portland’s Old Port. According to the Portland Press Herald, The University of Maine School of Law packed up from 246 Deering Avenue and moved into Portland's Old Port at 300 Fore St.
New Beer for a Good Cause: Allagash Brew Co. Teams Up With Black-Owned Brewery
Portland’s very own award-winning Allagash Brewing Company has teamed up with a Black-owned brewery in California for an epic project that you will want to be a part of. The partnered breweries have paired two of their popular beers for the ultimate tasting experience all while supporting an incredible initiative.
Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February
If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
Get Portland on Tap 2023 Tickets Now Before Prices Go Up After This Weekend
The event of the winter is almost here, and we can't wait. Portland on Tap will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Cross Insurance Arena 12-8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023. Prices on tickets go up Monday, January 23, so make sure to get them this...
Legendary Rocker David Crosby Was No Stranger to Playing on the Maine Stage
Legendary musician David Crosby has sadly passed away at 81 years old. Born David Van Cortlandt Crosby, his incredible career started in the early 1960s, and spanned for decades. It included being a member of some of the most legendary bands out there. Crosby was a founding member of The...
Iconic Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich, Maine, is for Sale
There's only a handful of restaurants in Maine that have become landmarks because of where they're located and what they serve up. One of those iconic restaurants is the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich, which has been a staple of Sagadahoc county and a landmark along a busy stretch of Route 1. Now, one of the most recognizable restaurants in Maine is up for sale.
Funtown Splashtown USA in Maine Announced Opening Date for 2023
Already thinking about the summer days that lay ahead? Well, Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, is a great way to spend those warm summer days. With attractions, a water park (Splashtown), food, and entertainment, Funtown Splashtown is fun for all ages. Luckily, we don't have to wait until the...
The NEWS CENTER Maine Staff Deserves All the Love and Respect for This Video
This is the coolest thing. Legitimately the coolest thing. Because this didn't have to be done at all. And in all honesty, this was probably a quick couple minutes out of a busy staff's day and wasn't a big deal for them to execute. But what it meant for the...
Kennebunkport, Maine, and New England Dominate List of America’s Best Winter Towns
Winter is a typical time of year that New England can be found on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering half the region is comprised of winter tourist destinations. New England is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These...
End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing
The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
Sanford, Maine, Sees Spike in Drug Overdoses Since the New Year
The Sanford Police Department sent out an alert on their Facebook page this week warning residents of a spike in overdoses in the city since the first of the year and they all have something in common. There's no doubt the State of Maine has a drug problem. According to...
A Kid From Cumberland, Maine, Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for. Either way, the feeling of accomplishment is one that warms your belly, puts a smile on your face, and makes you feel on top of the world.
Blimpville Legends of Rock Live: Vote for Queen, The Grateful Dead or Aerosmith
WBLM has hit an epic milestone. We're talking 50 years of rock and roll. To celebrate, we want to get your hot takes on the greatest live concerts in Blimpville history. Cast a vote for one of three legendary concerts that rocked Blimpville below. This week's matchup sees Queen at...
