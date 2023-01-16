ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Catonsville Library set to begin renovations next month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and a pandemic delay, Baltimore County Public Library’s Catonsville Branch, located at 1100 Frederick Road, is set to undergo a total renovation this spring. The building was built in 1963 and other than a few systematic updates, the layout is still...
CATONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Incorporate tropical plants in your winter décor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking for a new way to add excitement to your winter decor, try adding tropical plants. District Manager from Bell Nursery Carol Jacobs shares a variety and shares some care tips.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Windy end to week with mainly rain by end of weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. January 20 — A windy end to the week with rain by the end of the weekend. Friday is a cold and blustery with highs in the chilly mid to upper 40s and wind chills closer to 40. Saturday stays dry and breezy...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Governor avoids juvenile crime crisis in inaugural address

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There was disappointment among juvenile justice advocates who had hoped Maryland's new governor would've addressed the juvenile crime crisis in his inaugural address. "I know what it feels like to have handcuffs on my wrists," said Governor Wes Moore in his first address as Maryland's chief...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Jobs report reveals the importance of career development

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — January is normally a time many people reevaluate their career opportunities and added benefits on the job. In a new jobs report released by UPS, out of 3,000 employees and managers surveyed, 35% said their overall ambitions decreased over the past three years. UPS Recruitment Expert...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

State House Spotlight: Juvenile Justice Reform

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For this week's State House Spotlight, concerns and confusion surrounding the juvenile justice reform law that took effect in June. Some communities decry the lack of consequences for 12-year-olds and under who break the law. State senator Jill Carter joined Fox 45 News to discuss the...
BALTIMORE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD

