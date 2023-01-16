Read full article on original website
Catonsville Library set to begin renovations next month
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and a pandemic delay, Baltimore County Public Library’s Catonsville Branch, located at 1100 Frederick Road, is set to undergo a total renovation this spring. The building was built in 1963 and other than a few systematic updates, the layout is still...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Incorporate tropical plants in your winter décor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking for a new way to add excitement to your winter decor, try adding tropical plants. District Manager from Bell Nursery Carol Jacobs shares a variety and shares some care tips.
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
Community members call for answers and solutions after Edmondson Village shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and community leaders all converged inside a church, just feet away from where five teens were shot. The purpose of the meeting is simple: citizens are calling for answers and solutions. Amber was one of the many people who attended. Her expectations were not...
Windy end to week with mainly rain by end of weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. January 20 — A windy end to the week with rain by the end of the weekend. Friday is a cold and blustery with highs in the chilly mid to upper 40s and wind chills closer to 40. Saturday stays dry and breezy...
Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
Governor avoids juvenile crime crisis in inaugural address
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There was disappointment among juvenile justice advocates who had hoped Maryland's new governor would've addressed the juvenile crime crisis in his inaugural address. "I know what it feels like to have handcuffs on my wrists," said Governor Wes Moore in his first address as Maryland's chief...
Jobs report reveals the importance of career development
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — January is normally a time many people reevaluate their career opportunities and added benefits on the job. In a new jobs report released by UPS, out of 3,000 employees and managers surveyed, 35% said their overall ambitions decreased over the past three years. UPS Recruitment Expert...
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
State House Spotlight: Juvenile Justice Reform
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For this week's State House Spotlight, concerns and confusion surrounding the juvenile justice reform law that took effect in June. Some communities decry the lack of consequences for 12-year-olds and under who break the law. State senator Jill Carter joined Fox 45 News to discuss the...
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
No snow this weekend in Baltimore but a chance for wintry weather coming up midweek
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 21 — The weekend starts dry but ends with rain ahead of the next weather-maker. Saturday is dry and brisk with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills closer to 40 degrees. The next weather-maker arrives Sunday. This will lead to...
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Body With 'Trauma' Found Behind Baltimore Building: Police
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a building in Baltimore, authorities say.The body was discovered by police after a report was made of an unresponsive man laying in the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Baltimore police.O…
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
