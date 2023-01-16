Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
The hardest working show-woman at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The hardest working woman in television is coming to Baltimore, tonight taking on stand up at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Cocoa Brown shares more about her show and other projects she's working on.
Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get out your pixie dust, suit up as your favorite superhero or dress up as a princess and head over to the Harford County Public Library. The library is hosting its annual "Fairy Tale, Superhero and Ninja Festival" this Friday. CEO of Harford County Library Mary...
FOP letter warns BPD doesn't have enough officers to keep the public safe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore Police officers are off the job, according to the Baltimore Police Fraternal Order of Police. In a letter posted to social media, the FOP detailed the officers are leaving to join the police force in Anne Arundel County for "better working conditions and pay."
Cigar Star Shirley McCellum celebrates five years of Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor
The fastest-growing demographic of cigar smokers is women. Fittingly, Baltimore County's premiere cigar parlor is woman-owned. Shirley McCellum joins mark to talk about the evolving demographic of cigar smokers and about the exciting events at Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor in Towson. For more information on Fire and Smoke's upcoming...
Community members call for answers and solutions after Edmondson Village shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and community leaders all converged inside a church, just feet away from where five teens were shot. The purpose of the meeting is simple: citizens are calling for answers and solutions. Amber was one of the many people who attended. Her expectations were not...
Governor avoids juvenile crime crisis in inaugural address
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There was disappointment among juvenile justice advocates who had hoped Maryland's new governor would've addressed the juvenile crime crisis in his inaugural address. "I know what it feels like to have handcuffs on my wrists," said Governor Wes Moore in his first address as Maryland's chief...
Gov. Wes Moore to be 'very aggressive' with repeat violent offenders, few details offered
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The first day on the job for Gov. Wes Moore comprised of a packed schedule in Annapolis, and that included a meeting with some of the top law enforcement leaders in the state to signal a tougher-on-crime stance. Gov. Moore met with U.S. Attorney for...
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
9-year-old boy battling fatal disease spends time with Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A 9-year-old boy battling CLN3 batten, a disease which is always fatal without any known treatment or cure, spent time in Parkville Police Station, according to a Baltimore County Police Department. Noah can be seen smiling with officers, holding a clear police shield, and holding...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Student brings pocket knife to Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student brought a pocket knife on the grounds of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on Friday, according to a letter sent home to parents from the school. The letter says school staff responded immediately, the weapon was secured and school police were informed of the incident.
Incorporate tropical plants in your winter décor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking for a new way to add excitement to your winter decor, try adding tropical plants. District Manager from Bell Nursery Carol Jacobs shares a variety and shares some care tips.
Community gathers to remember Karon Blake
Tears flowed outside an apartment complex on Saratoga Avenue in Northeast Saturday Night. This is where Karon Blake lived with his family.
Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center
The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10. Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Police seek help identifying people in connection with West Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help identifying two people walking away from the scene of a homicide in West Baltimore yesterday. The homicide took place at 1:35 on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He died...
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
State House Spotlight: Juvenile Justice Reform
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For this week's State House Spotlight, concerns and confusion surrounding the juvenile justice reform law that took effect in June. Some communities decry the lack of consequences for 12-year-olds and under who break the law. State senator Jill Carter joined Fox 45 News to discuss the...
Gov. Moore says school accountability will be 'necessary' for students to perform
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after taking the oath of office, Maryland’s newest leader, Gov. Wes Moore, answered questions from the press before celebrating with 11,000 of his supporters at the Baltimore Convention Center. Noting he was ready to get to work, Moore said public safety would be one...
