Baltimore, MD

Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get out your pixie dust, suit up as your favorite superhero or dress up as a princess and head over to the Harford County Public Library. The library is hosting its annual "Fairy Tale, Superhero and Ninja Festival" this Friday. CEO of Harford County Library Mary...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Cigar Star Shirley McCellum celebrates five years of Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor

The fastest-growing demographic of cigar smokers is women. Fittingly, Baltimore County's premiere cigar parlor is woman-owned. Shirley McCellum joins mark to talk about the evolving demographic of cigar smokers and about the exciting events at Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor in Towson. For more information on Fire and Smoke's upcoming...
TOWSON, MD
Governor avoids juvenile crime crisis in inaugural address

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There was disappointment among juvenile justice advocates who had hoped Maryland's new governor would've addressed the juvenile crime crisis in his inaugural address. "I know what it feels like to have handcuffs on my wrists," said Governor Wes Moore in his first address as Maryland's chief...
MARYLAND STATE
Student brings pocket knife to Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student brought a pocket knife on the grounds of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on Friday, according to a letter sent home to parents from the school. The letter says school staff responded immediately, the weapon was secured and school police were informed of the incident.
BALTIMORE, MD
Incorporate tropical plants in your winter décor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking for a new way to add excitement to your winter decor, try adding tropical plants. District Manager from Bell Nursery Carol Jacobs shares a variety and shares some care tips.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center

The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10.  Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
State House Spotlight: Juvenile Justice Reform

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For this week's State House Spotlight, concerns and confusion surrounding the juvenile justice reform law that took effect in June. Some communities decry the lack of consequences for 12-year-olds and under who break the law. State senator Jill Carter joined Fox 45 News to discuss the...
BALTIMORE, MD

