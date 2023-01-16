ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action

(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
LINCOLN, NE
Portion Of West “A” Street To Close January 23

(KFOR News January 21, 2023) Beginning Monday, January 23, West “A” Street from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project. This work is scheduled to be completed by March 31. This project will serve the growing development in the area.
LINCOLN, NE
BOYS BASKETBALL: Thunderbolts Upset No. 10 Silver Hawks

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KLMS Jan. 19)–The Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team picked up a 57-53 victory Thursday night over Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southwest at Bishop Flavin Gym in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln. Pius X’s 6-9 junior center Treyson Anderson iced the game with a one-hand dunk...
LINCOLN, NE
BOYS BASKETBALL: Mick’s 25 Points Helps East Edge Northeast In City Battle

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Carter Mick got into a rhythm of shooting the three-point shot Tuesday night. The 6-2 Lincoln East junior guard helped spark a 14-2 scoring run during the first and second quarters by connecting on four of five three-point attempts in the span and wound up finishing with 25 points, as the Class A No. 7 Spartans defeated cross-town rival Lincoln Northeast 60-55, in a game heard on KFOR.
LINCOLN, NE
Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A fire broke out inside an unoccupied home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to endure the winter weather conditions to battle the flames. LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News fire crews were called to the home off...
LINCOLN, NE

