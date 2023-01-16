LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Carter Mick got into a rhythm of shooting the three-point shot Tuesday night. The 6-2 Lincoln East junior guard helped spark a 14-2 scoring run during the first and second quarters by connecting on four of five three-point attempts in the span and wound up finishing with 25 points, as the Class A No. 7 Spartans defeated cross-town rival Lincoln Northeast 60-55, in a game heard on KFOR.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO