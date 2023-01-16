Read full article on original website
Nachos with all the toppings at a local food truck
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready for an upgraded night out on the town with Nachos Live – a food truck located in Lehi, Utah that serves up fresh and delicious nachos. Created by a brother and sister duo in 2020, William Zuniga and Pavela Zuniga, say that Nachos Live is the ultimate destination for nacho lovers. And now, they’re expanding to a new location in West Jordan!
Air fryer magic: Simple, convenient, and delicious meals in minutes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Save time and enjoy the convenience of cooking with one, simple machine. Look no further than the air fryer! Producer, Savvy, says it is a staple in her kitchen, and can attest to the versatility and convenience of this appliance. And no need to worry if you’re not a seasoned chef, anyone can use an air fryer to make delicious meals.
The artful delights of macarons made by a sister duo
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Looking for a sweet treat that’s not only delicious, but also a work of art? Look no further than Layerz Macarons, created by sisters Halle and Emma Beerman. At Layerz Macarons, they specialize in creating unique and beautiful macarons that...
Tangelo Pancakes
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — What’s for breakfast? Get your tongue ready for an extra-sweet treat with a recipe courtesy of Chef Casey Bowthorpe from Harmons Grocery. Follow along with this recipe for Tangelo Pancakes to get your morning started right. For more information, go online...
Lisa’s Popcorn Celebrates National Popcorn Day with Delicious Flavors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Happy National Popcorn Day and National Cheese Lovers Day! Tanner Stone and Liz Morales from Lisa’s Popcorn joined us on the show to celebrate these two delicious holidays. They’ve been in the business of making popcorn for over 10 years...
Fight Dry Skin This Winter With These Moisturizing Products
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – During the winter season, Utah air becomes extremely dry, making the task of keeping your skin moisturized extremely difficult. Dr. Meredith Gaufin, chief dermatologist at the University of Utah, joined us to talk about products that will eliminate this frustration, and keep your skin hydrated all winter long.
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
Paleontologist Joins “Worst Cooks in America” to Improve Cooking Skills
WEST JORDAN, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to cooking, not everyone has the talent to be a master chef, and many people are completely clueless in the kitchen. Food Network put internet stars to the test on the show “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations”, where influencers with no cooking skills competed to become amazing chefs. The show premiered earlier this month, and paleontologist Eliza Petersen, one of the contestants, came to talk about her experience.
Unlock your best skin with an all-natural skincare formula
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After careful formulation over more than a decade, an all-natural skincare product called Face Melk by Melkit is taking the beauty industry by storm. Designed for every skin type, Melkit is an organic topical solution that rejuvenates the skin without the use...
Ski biking growing in popularity
UTAH (ABC4) — Utah state senators have voted to advance all three bills relating to transgender youth in the 2023 legislative session on Friday, Jan. 20. SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has …. Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man...
Boost your energy with IV vitamin therapy while attending the Sundance Film Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with and IV boost from the vitamin bar. It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Slamdance Film Festival Returns for 29th Year with In-Person and Online Programming
The Slamdance Film Festival will return for its 29th year in 2023. The festival will take place in-person in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah from January 20th to 26th, and will also be available online on the Slamdance Channel from January 23rd to 29th. Slamdance Film Festival Returns...
Brooke Shields at Sundance to promote story of her life, "Pretty Baby"
Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years
Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of the Sundance Film Festival for a lot more than just the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but because of the economic impact. Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance …. Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of...
Missing horses last seen in November miraculously found
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
Salt Lake County Librarian shares some must read books for 2023
After losing school 2 years ago, West Lake STEM Jr. High students making the best of a tough situation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The students of West Lake STEM Jr. High in West Valley find themselves in a unique situation. Holding middle school classes in an elementary school building has brought challenges for the faculty and students, but they are challenges that the entire school is overcoming with a little adaptation.
Downtown Salt Lake library closed until further notice
How Ice Baths Can Improve Mental Health and Relieve Brain Fog
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you struggling with brain fog or reduced energy? Ice baths are the solution for you! TikToker Ryan Boswell joined us to talk about how ice baths helped him overcome his struggles with mental health when nothing else worked. Ryan was...
