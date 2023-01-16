ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Don't Flock
4d ago

What does economic advancement of Philadelphia's Black business community mean? How is it different than any other business advancement?Philadelphia's hasn't had a republican mayor since 1952...70 freaking years. Please explain who has exploited the so called system accumulating a 37% of children born into poverty.Racism isn't a problem for Philadelphia's Black community. The culture of the Black community is the Black community's biggest problem.

Phillymag.com

Please, No More Philadelphia Mayor Candidates!

The overcrowded race for the city's top job appears to be getting even more crowded — and arguably less democratic as a result. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In a city that doesn’t hold...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Mayoral Candidate Shares Proposed Public Safety Plan

In a new public safety plan, Philadelphia mayoral candidate Maria Quiñones Sanchez proposes a conversation to “reimagine” the Philadelphia Police Department and suggests establishing a public safety dashboard and investing in a system of cameras in the city. But not included in the plan – shared first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people

PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity

People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
ELLSWORTH, PA
WHYY

School District of Philadelphia sues city over new inspection law which could close some schools

The School District of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a new city law that the school board said could prevent some buildings from opening in the fall. The law requires one-third of city schools to be inspected for safety issues — including asbestos, water quality, and lead paint — by Aug. 1. Another third must be inspected by 2024, and the last third by 2025.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

The READI program helps Chicagoans at risk for committing gun violence. It’s coming to Philly, but when?

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Phillip Griffin was in a Chicago-area prison last year when he received a letter from the Rapid Employment And Development Initiative (READI) — a nonprofit-led gun violence prevention program designed to give people coming out of the criminal justice system the tools they need to make a legal living.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Estelle Richman is on board to help save lives … again

By Naiser Warren-Robinson PHILADELPHIA — As a lifelong public servant, Estelle Richman has spent most of her time attempting to help and uplift the people that around her. Richman will now be spending her time attempting to solve Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis as the new executive director of the Coalition to Save Lives. Raised in […] The post Estelle Richman is on board to help save lives … again appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Northeast Philadelphia residents meet to discuss crime concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Tacony and Mayfair neighborhoods gathered to talk about their concerns over the rise in crime in their communities Thursday night.  Police from the 15th District led this community meeting. They listened to concerns about quality of life issues. One of them included the violence that happened in the Tacony, Holmesburg and Mayfair areas. Showing strength in numbers at Roosevelt Park.In the past week, police responded to a quadruple shooting on Guilford Street in Mayfair where three people were killed, and on Torresdale Avenue in Tacony, a beloved gas station attendant was shot and killed.Police addressed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Hold the Relish…

Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

What’s next for Don Guanella? Delco still full steam ahead on push to turn it into county’s largest park

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County officials have been asking community members to come up with ideas on how to transform the recently obtained 213-acre former Don Guanella School property in Marple Township into the county’s largest park.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
paonlinecasino.com

Live! Casino Philadelphia Announces New Vice President And GM

A new year means new leadership at Live! Casino Philadelphia. The PA casino announced changes to its leadership team that are effective immediately, pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approval. Joe Bilhimer, who has served as Executive Vice President of PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has accepted the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

