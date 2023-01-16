Read full article on original website
Eagles Don't Flock
4d ago
What does economic advancement of Philadelphia's Black business community mean? How is it different than any other business advancement?Philadelphia's hasn't had a republican mayor since 1952...70 freaking years. Please explain who has exploited the so called system accumulating a 37% of children born into poverty.Racism isn't a problem for Philadelphia's Black community. The culture of the Black community is the Black community's biggest problem.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Related
Will the next mayor keep Danielle Outlaw on as police commissioner? Candidates mixed
At a forum on gun violence at St. Joseph’s University, candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor were asked whether they’d keep Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on if they got elected.
Phillymag.com
Please, No More Philadelphia Mayor Candidates!
The overcrowded race for the city's top job appears to be getting even more crowded — and arguably less democratic as a result. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In a city that doesn’t hold...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Mayoral Candidate Shares Proposed Public Safety Plan
In a new public safety plan, Philadelphia mayoral candidate Maria Quiñones Sanchez proposes a conversation to “reimagine” the Philadelphia Police Department and suggests establishing a public safety dashboard and investing in a system of cameras in the city. But not included in the plan – shared first...
Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people
PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
What should be the focus for Philly’s next mayor? Voters weigh in
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series. With public safety a top concern for voters as Philadelphia prepares to elect new city leadership, WHYY’s...
School District of Philadelphia sues city over new inspection law which could close some schools
The School District of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a new city law that the school board said could prevent some buildings from opening in the fall. The law requires one-third of city schools to be inspected for safety issues — including asbestos, water quality, and lead paint — by Aug. 1. Another third must be inspected by 2024, and the last third by 2025.
The READI program helps Chicagoans at risk for committing gun violence. It’s coming to Philly, but when?
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Phillip Griffin was in a Chicago-area prison last year when he received a letter from the Rapid Employment And Development Initiative (READI) — a nonprofit-led gun violence prevention program designed to give people coming out of the criminal justice system the tools they need to make a legal living.
Philadelphia Housing Authority moves closer to starting construction at Westpark complex
After a three-year delay, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is moving forward with its plan to overhaul the Westpark Apartments, the agency’s only remaining high-rise complex in West Philadelphia. PHA’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the agency’s revamped proposal Thursday for the 12-acre complex near 46th and Market Streets, as...
Estelle Richman is on board to help save lives … again
By Naiser Warren-Robinson PHILADELPHIA — As a lifelong public servant, Estelle Richman has spent most of her time attempting to help and uplift the people that around her. Richman will now be spending her time attempting to solve Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis as the new executive director of the Coalition to Save Lives. Raised in […] The post Estelle Richman is on board to help save lives … again appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
philadelphiaweekly.com
The Tragedy of 1844: Nativist Riots in Philadelphia & the Consequences of Xenophobia
The Philadelphia nativist riots of 1844 were part of a larger wave of riots that swept through American cities in the 1830s and 1840s. The riots were driven by ethnic and religious tensions, economic competition, political ambition, and the fear of the “other.”. Nativist leaders used the issue of...
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are Unlawful
A state governor has criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his actions in handling migrants. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Abbott’s actions show a lack of integrity and are unlawful.
Northeast Philadelphia residents meet to discuss crime concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Tacony and Mayfair neighborhoods gathered to talk about their concerns over the rise in crime in their communities Thursday night. Police from the 15th District led this community meeting. They listened to concerns about quality of life issues. One of them included the violence that happened in the Tacony, Holmesburg and Mayfair areas. Showing strength in numbers at Roosevelt Park.In the past week, police responded to a quadruple shooting on Guilford Street in Mayfair where three people were killed, and on Torresdale Avenue in Tacony, a beloved gas station attendant was shot and killed.Police addressed...
billypenn.com
Philly faith leaders hope weeklong seminar awakens a ‘citywide culture of reparations’
Sustained conversations about reparations for slavery in the United States have a tendency to bring forward a wide range of anxieties. Things get even stickier when the discussion includes the complicity of one’s faith tradition in slavery and anti-Blackness. About 100 members of various faith communities in Philly spent...
philasun.com
Hold the Relish…
Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
West Philadelphia restaurant owner also feeding cultural spirit of community
A local restaurant owner in West Philadelphia is known for bringing people together, both with her food, and before that, celebrating culture through fashion.
Philly Council returns from holiday break facing election year distractions
Philadelphia City Council returns this week after the holiday break with an ambitious agenda and lots of work to be done as members of the city’s legislative body all prepare their election campaigns. Council President Darrell Clarke said they plan to work hard to get a lot done in...
What’s next for Don Guanella? Delco still full steam ahead on push to turn it into county’s largest park
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County officials have been asking community members to come up with ideas on how to transform the recently obtained 213-acre former Don Guanella School property in Marple Township into the county’s largest park.
African American Church and Art Deco Store Added to the Local Register
The ambitious agenda for the January meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission was met with many continuances. However, a historic African American church, a Art Deco store, and a small row of Georgian Revival homes were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church at...
paonlinecasino.com
Live! Casino Philadelphia Announces New Vice President And GM
A new year means new leadership at Live! Casino Philadelphia. The PA casino announced changes to its leadership team that are effective immediately, pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approval. Joe Bilhimer, who has served as Executive Vice President of PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has accepted the...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 19