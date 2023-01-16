Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker will coach UNK secondary as graduate assistant
Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. Serving as UNL Football Camp instructor during his playing days, Lee Jr. worked in the private sector after graduation.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 eastbound re-opens at Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Traffic is slowly returning to parts of Nebraska, with eastbound Interstate 80 now open at Kearney. Traffic still remains closed for all points west on I-80, in addition to westbound traffic at Grand Island. I-80 and Highway 30 were both closed late Tuesday night, with the initial...
News Channel Nebraska
Visibility poor in Kearney, stranded drivers in Phelps County
KEARNEY, Neb. - Visibility is so bad in parts of south central Nebraska today that emergency personnel don't feel comfortable traveling outside of towns. This video is from Kearney, but conditions south of town are much worse. The Phelps County Sheriff sent a message to media shortly after noon that there was zero visibility in the county. The Sheriff's Office received several reports of stranded drivers but deputies were having trouble getting to them because of the heavy snow and high winds.
News Channel Nebraska
Day after big snow storm in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Thursday, Grand Island woke up to the sounds of snow blowers and snow plows. It feels like Christmas, but there’s no music - it’s just the trees filled with snow from yesterday. The city plows are out clearing the roads and people are shoveling...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP cancels Endangered Missing Advisory, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions deteriorated in Grand Island overnight, causing further closures on Interstate 80 and Highway 30. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hadn't stopped until the early morning hours of Thursday. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
NWS extends Winter Storm Warning, says wind speeds will increase overnight
KEARNEY, Neb. — Snowy and windy conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to extend its Winter Storm Warning. The NWS says 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall tonight in the Tri-Cities. Forecasters warn that blowing and drifting snow will make it hard for crews to keep up with clearing roads overnight. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour in parts of the area before dying down around 8:00 Thursday morning.
Comments / 0