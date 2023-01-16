Strava more than makes up for my terrible internal compass. The return of in-person events has landed me in several new cities over the past year. From a stop in Chicago with Motorola to a week in Las Vegas for CES, I’ve had plenty of chances to explore. As the de facto runner of the Android Authority team, that almost always means lacing up a reliable pair of shoes and getting out for some miles. However, my internal compass is about as bad as they come, so I’ve had to rely on some help to see the sights. My running app, Strava, and specifically its maps, has become my go-to navigator when I’m on the road.

4 HOURS AGO