RIP Google Stadia, the gaming service aimed at no one
Google Stadia just didn't understand how gamers operate. Google Stadia captured the imagination of millions of people when it debuted in closed beta in 2018. When it launched publicly in 2019, it offered some unique features and truly excellent ideas. However, with a poor understanding of the current gaming market, Stadia never took off the way Google hoped, and the company shut it down today, January 18th, 2023.
Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more
It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch
Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
Samsung Galaxy S23 series US pricing leaks and it's good news!
It seems Samsung is not hiking prices after all. The US pricing of the Galaxy S23 series has leaked via an alleged internal Verizon document. The leaked information was posted on Reddit and spotted by 9to5Google. The document suggests that the new flagships won’t get more expensive this year. At least not in the US.
Panicked Google to unveil over 20 AI products, including a Pixel wallpaper maker
The new AI products will be for developers and consumers. The threat AI products, like ChatGPT, has prompted Google to jumpstart development on AI products. Google is reported to have over 20 AI products it plans to unveil this year. Some of the products will be for developers and others...
A foldable and rollable phone? Here's one company imagining how it would look.
This concept device seems like an engineering nightmare, but is pretty cool to imagine nonetheless. The phone looks like a mashup of a Galaxy Z Fold, a Galaxy Z Flip, and rollable phones that have never been widely released. TECNO has no plans to create this phone, but it would...
Sharing your Netflix password is going to cost you extra soon
Netflix wants to end password sharing or at least make users pay for it. Netflix posted its fourth quarter earnings report on Thursday. The report reveals the company is ready to begin cracking down on password sharing. People who share passwords with those who don’t live with them will have...
The Weekly Authority: Sayonara S23 price hike!
Plus the death of Google Stadia, a pesky Pixel 7 bug, streaming service fatigue, America's happiest jobs, and more tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 228th edition is here with all the Galaxy S23 news, the death of Google Stadia, a pesky Pixel 7 bug, streaming service fatigue, and more…
How to open Disk Management in Windows
Put your computer's storage to good use. Disk Management is a utility built into Windows to view and manage hard disks and associated drives. It provides a way to create, partition, and resize drives, extend or shrink partitions, assign and change drive letters, and troubleshoot problems with hard disks. It works with built-in and external drives and is an essential tool to set up your Windows system properly. There are a few different ways to access this tool, and all are quick and easy. Here’s how to open disk management in Windows.
How to add, edit or remove a footer in PowerPoint
Headers and footers add uniformity to a project. In PowerPoints, they can appear in either one slide or all slides. Let’s quickly review how to edit a footer in PowerPoint. To edit a footer in PowerPoint, go to Insert > Header & Footer. Click the Footer checkbox, then fill in the text for your footer. Click Apply or Apply to All.
We asked, you told us: Most of you have a charger with a USB-C port
It looks like loads of polled readers have USB-C chargers instead of adapters with USB-A. Smartphone chargers are capable of some amazing speeds today, with 65W, 80W, 100W, and even 150W speeds on the market. In saying so, not all chargers are equal when it comes to their ports. Some...
Roku Express (2022) review: All aboard the Roku Express?
If you only need a portable streaming player on the cheap, the Roku Express will just about do the job. The Roku Express (2022) is the most affordable streaming device in Roku's lineup, but the low price comes at the cost of missing more modern features. It offers all the apps and services you'd expect, all wrapped up in Roku's user-friendly UI. The compact size also makes it an easy travel companion, but the Express (2022) is ultimately best suited for smaller, older TVs, and is outclassed by similarly-priced rivals.
How to make an organizational chart in PowerPoint
Use PowerPoint to track your organization's power dynamic. Organizational charts are a great way to visually outline a professional group’s structure. As pieces move around and roles change, you can track every shift through org charts. With PowerPoint, you can put together org charts with ease. Let’s review how to create an org chart in PowerPoint.
How to make images transparent in PowerPoint
Make text visible through your images. PowerPoint allows you to add pictures to presentations from anywhere. You can copy images to your clipboard from the internet and paste them in, upload them from your local files, and more. That said, images can cover your text. If you don’t want to send them to the back and would rather see through them, here’s how to make a picture transparent in PowerPoint.
My favorite way to explore a new city is with Strava's maps
Strava more than makes up for my terrible internal compass. The return of in-person events has landed me in several new cities over the past year. From a stop in Chicago with Motorola to a week in Las Vegas for CES, I’ve had plenty of chances to explore. As the de facto runner of the Android Authority team, that almost always means lacing up a reliable pair of shoes and getting out for some miles. However, my internal compass is about as bad as they come, so I’ve had to rely on some help to see the sights. My running app, Strava, and specifically its maps, has become my go-to navigator when I’m on the road.
How to do a poll on Slack to question the hive mind
"Do you like to slack off on Slack doing polls?" No matter what the topic is, everybody loves being asked for their opinion. People love to feel that their viewpoints are being seriously listened to. If you’re an employer, asking your employees for their views on the company can be extremely beneficial. Here is how to do a poll on Slack to question the hive mind. We’ll cover simple and quick emoji-based polls. Then we’ll move onto a Slack app that gives more options.
Check out this leaked 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample
The image apparently comes from the new Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor. An alleged 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample has leaked. The leaker claims that the new ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the phone makes images look more natural. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is coming in hot. Leaks are pouring...
How to loop a PowerPoint presentation
Repeat your presentation endlessly until you command it to stop. When presenting, there are occasions when you want to restart your presentation automatically. PowerPoint gives you the option to enable looping, where the presentation automatically loops until you hit the Esc key on your keyboard. This is how to loop a PowerPoint.
Apple unveils new full-sized HomePod with spatial audio and Matter support
The HomePod will offer spatial audio and smart home automations. Apple announced the launch of a new full-sized HomePod. The second-generation HomePod introduces a host of new features. Preorders start today for $299, but won’t be available until February 3, 2023. Apple discontinued the original HomePod back in 2021...
How to add, change and manage fonts in PowerPoint
Start using custom fonts in your next PowerPoint. PowerPoint reads the font files on your computer and integrates those fonts for use in editing. There is a pretty extensive list built into your device, but if you want to use a font that isn’t pre-installed on your computer, you’ll need to download it. Let’s go over how to add fonts to PowerPoint.
