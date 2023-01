The wife of a police officer shot to death in the line of duty said Saturday that he’ll be leaving behind a “miracle,” as she’s pregnant with his child. “One of the things I’m learning is that God works in mysterious ways,” said Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera at a memorial service honoring the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of her husband Jason Rivera, and fellow officer Wilbert Mora. “Though sorrow and pain, there can also be a rebirth. I am blessed to say that Jason and I will be expected our miracle this spring.” The news was received with thunderous cheers and...

