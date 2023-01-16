ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2023 Central New York

If you go anywhere around Central New York, The Mohawk Valley, or the rest of Upstate New York and mention "Riggies" - people will drool. It's a staple for our region. Whether you make them yourself, or dine out at your favorite restaurant, Riggies are everywhere. Maybe for 2023 you...
WIBX 950

Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York

Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from. This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
WIBX 950

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
WIBX 950

OSHA Investigates Work Place Dangers at Amazon In New York

The Holiday shopping rush might be over but the fact of the matter is our need to shop online for items is still a regular occurrence. Just last week I ordered two separate items from my Amazon account. Let's face it even those of us who consider ourselves less techy still love the instant gratification of the Amazon online buy.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
WIBX 950

Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
WIBX 950

Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
WIBX 950

DEC Announces 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest Winners, One Being From CNY

Take a picture, it lasts longer. And these ones will be remembered forever!. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Parks & Historic Sites are excited to announce the winners of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. Through the hundreds of submissions, they were able to narrow it down to seven pictures they thought captured New York's true beauty.
WIBX 950

These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!

Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
WIBX 950

New Scam Could Steal Your Money With Fake Parking Tickets In New York State

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam that could target drivers in New York State. This scam seems like it's probably pretty effective. Just think about it, when you get a parking ticket you usually do one of two things (after you cuss out the meter maid in your head). You either pay the ticket right away in fear that it will increase in price or that you'll suffer worse consequences, like getting a boot or being towed. Or, you toss it in the trash and move on with life. If you're in the group of people that does the former, you probably aren't doing much research, you just want to get it paid, right? That's where the brilliance of this scam comes in.
WIBX 950

Most Expensive House For Sale in New York State

This single-family house built in 2005 has a mind-blowing price tag but is absolutely gorgeous. There are lots of things to consider when buying a new home. Does it have enough bedrooms? Is the property big enough for what you want to use it for? Doe sit have a garage? Then there are things like the guts of the home: heating, cooling, appliances, foundations, and making sure things are up to code.
WIBX 950

Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy