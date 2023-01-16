The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam that could target drivers in New York State. This scam seems like it's probably pretty effective. Just think about it, when you get a parking ticket you usually do one of two things (after you cuss out the meter maid in your head). You either pay the ticket right away in fear that it will increase in price or that you'll suffer worse consequences, like getting a boot or being towed. Or, you toss it in the trash and move on with life. If you're in the group of people that does the former, you probably aren't doing much research, you just want to get it paid, right? That's where the brilliance of this scam comes in.

