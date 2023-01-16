Read full article on original website
Behind the Scenes of Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Experiment, Starring Rosalía
Thursday’s Louis Vuitton Men’s show featured two surprises. One, announced a week and a half ago, was that the designer Colm Dillane of KidSuper had been embedded with the house’s menswear studio to contribute to the collection. The other, revealed at the outset of the show, was that the French luxury monolith had tapped another rising star to help bring some energy to the runway: the red-hot Rosalía. Louis Vuitton’s men’s side might be undergoing a drawn-out creative transitional period, ever since the tragic death of Virgil Abloh in late 2021. But they still know how to engineer the grandest fashion spectacle in Paris.
Drake Used His New Video to Reveal Himself As the Proud Owner of Pharrell's Iconic Jewelry
Pharrell shocked fans last September when he announced plans to sell exclusive items from his closet, including several Jacob & Co. chains, Audemars Piguet watches, and crystal-covered Stan Smith sneakers, via his new boutique action service, Joopiter. Given the Neptunes and N.E.R.D. co-founder’s outsized influence on the intersection of hip-hop and style cultures in the early to mid-2000s, several of these pieces have taken on iconic stature. The only thing crazier than the idea of Skateboard P not owning some of his own artifacts anymore was the idea of someone else coming up on them. And now the lucky auction winner of a lion’s share of these items seems to be none other than Drake, whose music video for the Her Loss track “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” sees him adorned in several famous Pharrell pieces.
How Cormega Preserved '90s Rap Realness on His New Album
Hip-hop mogul Marley Marl once dubbed Cormega “the original gangsta rapper from Queensbridge'' for his starkly lyrical accounts of life in Queens, NY’s Queensbridge Houses, the largest housing project on Earth. A magic combination of raw street energy and poeticism made his 2001 debut album The Realness an instant classic, cementing his status as a peer to the likes of Nas, Mobb Deep and other gritty ‘90s-era street rappers. Now, more than twenty years later, he’s returned with not just a new album (his sixth), but one that is a sequel to his seminal project: The Realness II.
Robert Pattinson Busted Out a Skirt for the Dior Show
Robert Pattinson is plenty adventurous. For his most recent run of public outings, to promote The Batman, he broke out massive coats that cloaked his lithe frame, Dark Knight-style, and he even made a case for XXL cargo shorts. (You could say the adventures started with his March 2022 GQ cover, which involved a full-on dye-and-grills transformation.)
J. Cole's New Song Came From a YouTube Beat
Even as one of the most successful and richest rappers out, J. Cole remains a man of the people. Who else among his peers would pull a charitable stunt like not only rapping over a YouTube producer's beat for a loosie release, but allowing the song to live on their channel even?
TMZ.com
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
A$AP Rocky Dropped a Moving Tribute Song to Fallen Hip-Hop Figures On Yams Day
These last few years have seen a harrowing number of rappers die tragically, and the toll of those losses is clearly weighing on some of hip-hop’s biggest stars. The latest A-lister to reflect on death and trauma in the genre is A$AP Rocky, who released the solemn “Same Problems,” a heady track about the cyclical nature of violence in rap and its psychological ramifications.
At Saint Laurent, Enter Anthony Vaccarello’s Dark, Glamorous Menswear Fantasy
At Tuesday’s Saint Laurent men’s show in Paris, a handful of pieces on the runway had long been designed and finished. They were plucked directly from YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s most recent womenswear collection, like an inky leather trench coat which closed that women’s outing in September. Last night, a model wore it with his own version of her draped hood. “I really want to put the man and woman at the same level,” Vaccarello said backstage, about ten minutes before showtime. “I don't want to make them different…there's an evolution [here] into a new collection, but I'd like to start with what he could have worn from the woman last season, and how he can reinterpret that in his own way.”
How to Quit Smoking and Record an Album While On a 7,000 Mile Road Trip, According to Mac DeMarco
Around this time last year, Mac DeMarco started off on what can properly be called a Great Big Adventure. As a mainstay of the music scene since 2012, he’s already spent a lot of time on the road touring his easy-going indie rock tunes like “My Kind of Woman” and “For the First Time.” But after two years cooped up at his home in Los Angeles during the pandemic, he had a backed-up well of wanderlust. So after finishing a show in San Francisco, he sawed a kick drum in half in Golden Gate Park, packed it up with a portable recording rig in the back of his Land Cruiser, and hit the road. “I didn’t have a plan, I didn’t know where I was gonna go, and I didn’t know when I was gonna come back,” DeMarco told me.
Justin Bieber Wore a Giant Crochet Blanket for a Sushi Date Night
Justin Bieber is one of Hollywood’s keenest stunt dressers. Having spent over half of his life in the spotlight, for better and for worse, Biebs and his longtime stylist, Karla Welch, have cracked the code on how to parlay dressing like someone’s “skate-rat kid brother” into a steady source of media attention. Because who among us hasn’t succumbed to the lure of a “He wore WHAT?” headline? Certainly not ye who clicked on this article.
Seth Rogen Accessorized His Great Outfit With Yet Another Great Outfit
Seth Rogen's streak of stellar low-key fits has earned the semi-professional ceramicist several nods here at GQ, including a cover and a spot on the short list of our Most Stylish Men of 2022. In the new year, we’re relieved to report, Rogen shows no sign of taking his slip-on-shod foot off the proverbial gas.
Inside GQ’s “Cocktails and Conversation” Party at Milan Fashion Week
Inside GQ’s “Cocktails and Conversation” Party at Milan Fashion Week. One of the best parts of Milan Fashion Week men’s, besides seeing the future of menswear being written before our eyes on the runways, is the conversations the GQ team has over antipasti and aperitivos about how the clothes we’re looking at will impact the wider world. This season, we decided to bring these conversations out of the trattoria and in front of an audience of friends and peers with a panel discussion exploring the cultural influence of menswear. Hosted by GQ Italia’s Federico Sarica and moderated by Will Welch, the panel featured a cast of industry all stars: triple-OG A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou, playwright and Gucci guy Jeremy O. Harris, and Supreme alum and Awake NYC founder Angelo Baque. A choice quote, courtesy of Mr. Touitou: “What is swag if not snobbery?” The energy at Ristorante Shangri-La continued into the post-panel cocktail, where the likes of Joe Alwyn, Will Sharpe, and Machine Gun Kelly came through to raise a glass. Check out how the night unfolded below.
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff With Emotional New Song "Without You"
Quavo has released a poignant tribute song for his nephew and longtime collaborator Takeoff, who was killed in Houston early on November 1. The single, “Without You,” is the first release from the normally prolific Atlanta artist since the tragic event, and his first overall public statement since he posted a transcript of his funeral speech a week later.
Thom Browne Fights a Lawsuit While Wearing a Shorts Suit
If the idea of “shorts as formalwear” has enjoyed any sort of renaissance over the last few years, it is thanks to the American designer Thom Browne, whose signature shrunken short suits have turned Met Gala carpets, NBA tunnels, and global fashion weeks into notably leggy places. Tom Ford may have once banished shorts from the island of Manhattan, but Browne and his rowdy cadre of celebrity ambassadors brought them back to the city, surfing a wave of boyish gray twill accented with varying three-, four-, and five-bar stripes.
The Other Dive Watch Magnum, P.I. Made Famous Is Finally Back
The 1980s were a fertile decade for menswear, from Giorgio Armani’s billowy suits to Perry Ellis’ chunky cable knits to Ralph Lauren’s redux of classic Americana. Not all of the guys who defined ‘80s style, however, were designers. From 1980 to 1988 a Navy SEAL-turned private investigator named Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck, at the height of his fame) made an indelible mark on the culture with a wardrobe of aloha shirts and high-waisted jeans, along with, of course, one of the greatest mustaches in TV history. Accentuated by a Detroit Tigers cap, a pair of white boat shoes, and a red Ferrari 308 GTS, Selleck’s look defined a specific type of laid-back masculinity for a generation, and remains as unimpeachably cool in 2023 as it was at the height of the cocaine chic era.
Get the Skinny on Gucci’s New Menswear Era
It’s arguably the biggest job opening in fashion, and has been the subject of fevered speculation for months: who will take the creative reins at Gucci? Ever since Alessandro Michele exited in November following a blockbuster reign, fans and followers have had the Italian powerhouse’s Fall-Winter 2023 menswear show circled in bright red ink on their calendars. The last time there was a creative interregnum at Gucci, eight years ago, the January men’s presentation served as Michele’s coming-out party. Down to the second the lights went out on Friday at the brand’s auditorium on the outskirts of Milan, guests were swapping theories about what we were about to witness. An evolution of Michele’s romantic, maximalist vision? Or a swerve in a bold new aesthetic direction?
Excited for The Mandalorian Season 3? Hope You Watched The Book of Boba Fett First
These days, with multi-platform universes, series, sequels, and spin-offs being greenlit at a breakneck pace, and characters bleeding over from property to property, keeping up with your favorite characters now feels like a full-time job. The latest victim of this phenomenon appears to be The Mandalorian, which unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated third season during the NFL playoffs this weekend—but ultimately left some fans wondering what they’d missed.
Adam Sandler, Unofficial Uggs Ambassador, Gives Bella Hadid a Run for Her Money
Whenever it seems the actor Adam Sandler has achieved Maximum Sandler Fit, featuring a dizzyingly comfortable combination of athletic clothes and high-leisure vacation wear, he always manages to one-up himself. “You are your own best competition,” or however the appropriate idiom goes. This week, Sandler went on a...
