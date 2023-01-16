Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party
The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NBC New York
Joe Namath Says New York Jets Can Unretire His No. 12 For Aaron Rodgers
Might not have the same ring to it as "Broadway Joe." But many fans would like to see Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wearing No. 12 for the New York Jets next season. That includes the legendary Joe Namath, who said he'd allow the Jets to unretire his No. 12 if they were to acquire Rodgers.
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
NBC New York
Here's What It'll Cost to Attend the 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium
Football fans hoping to attend Sunday's NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will have to spend a pretty penny. StubHub said it will cost $3,400 for field level seats, $540 for upper deck seats and $525 for standing room only.
Tennessee basketball to host ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, before facing Texas
Tennessee basketball will host ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, before the ninth-ranked Vols take on No. 7 Texas inside a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The pregame show airs live on ESPN from 11 a.m. to Noon Eastern Time. Fans can begin lining up to be...
