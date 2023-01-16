ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold's Bar and Grill Begins Six-Week Closure to Film 'Major Motion Picture'

By Deirdre Kaye
Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago
Arnold's Bar and Grill in Downtown is closing for six weeks to film a major motion picture.

Arnold’s Bar and Grill is closing for six weeks, starting on Jan. 16. They took to social media to share the news.

Not much by way of information has been shared, but everyone has their guesses. The post gave specifics as to what patrons could expect from the restaurant during its last few days in operation before the temporary closing. As to the specific film, all that was said was, “We aren't really allowed to give specifics but a certain famous rabbit's employers have rented Arnold's out for 6 weeks for a major motion picture!” Many were quick to guess that the rabbit in question was none other than Bugs Bunny, the figurehead for Warner Brothers Studios.

Warner Brothers currently has cast and crew in town filming Wise Guys, starring Robert De Niro . In early January, Eden Park in Mount Adams closed for the filming of a movie , though Cincinnati Parks would not disclose the name of the movie. De Niro was also recently spotted dining at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. Could this be the motion picture in question?

Arnold's Bar and Grill will be closed to patrons from Jan. 16 through Feb. 21.

Arnold’s is located at 210 E. Eighth Street, Downtown. More info: arnoldsbarandgrill.com .


Cincinnati CityBeat

