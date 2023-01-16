Read full article on original website
Related
3 teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Serge Ibaka
Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
Everything to know about Shannon Sharpe incident at Lakers-Grizzlies game
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies got into it on Friday night. What was going on there?. Did you have “Ja Morant’s dad gets into a shouting match with a celebrity courtside during a Lakers game” on your 2023 bingo card? Go ahead and stamp that square if you did!
76ers vs. Kings prediction and odds for Saturday, January 21
It’s no surprise that Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers are the No. 3 seed in the eastern conference, but the Sacramento Kings holding the three seed in the west is a shock. The Kings are 26-18 and yesterday defeated OKC at home. Their rookie, Keegan Murray led the way with 29 points, but Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox were great too. They’ll need to be great again to go toe-to-toe with the Sixers, who have won four straight.
The Athletic proposes unhinged Lakers-Bulls trade for LeBron James
The NBA trade deadline is getting closer and closer while Los Angeles Lakers fans desperately hope the team makes some kind of trade to improve the roster. After all, despite their record, the team always has a chance with LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy. If Los Angeles does not...
Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks’ reignited trade interest in Eric Gordon
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its asking price of a first round pick in a trade.
The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman is already over
Ed Reed will not be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman after not getting his contract ratified. The Ed Reed era of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football is over before it even really began. The College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer was the latest big name to take over at an...
Alabama Crimson Tide News & Notes
Alabama Crimson Tide athletics is in a busy time of the year, with the second semester underway and multiple sports in-season. The men’s basketball team is entering the meat of its SEC schedule, currently sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the conference. It features star freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, sharpshooting guard Mark Sears, and invaluable veterans like Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley coming off the bench.
