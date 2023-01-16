Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Braves sign outfielder who could take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves have signed an outfielder who could potentially take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna. The Atlanta Braves‘ roster was essentially set in stone throughout the offseason, minus the team acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics and losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. When looking at their outfield, it’s virtually set with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. When it comes to left field, it’s likely to be split between Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, the latter of whom had a rough 2022 season.
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Braves: Spencer Strider’s new jersey number is the epitome of Stache N Gas
Atlanta Braves star Spencer Strider rocks a jersey number on par with his radar gun exploits. Spencer Strider sports an Atlanta Braves jersey number to show he is a Major League pitcher now. Atlanta’s Wild Thing made Braves Country’s heart sing with absolutely explosive Stache N Gas-ed excellence all summer...
Nolan Arenado completely disrespected in latest third base rankings
MLB Network got its recent third baseman rankings completely wrong with its placement of Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado. The MLB Network’s Top 10 Third Basemen Right Now ranking disrespects Nolan Arenado. The network’s ranking, released Thursday evening, places Arenado in fifth place amongst today’s third basemen. Arenado...
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
Dream acquires G Allisha Gray from Wings for 1st-round picks
The Atlanta Dream have acquired Olympic gold-medalist Allisha Gray in a trade that sends a pair of first-round picks to the Dallas Wings
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Bills and Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the game comes to fruition.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0