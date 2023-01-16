ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 96

Ann Gables
5d ago

Here's a thought New Yorkers: Taxes don't recognize skin color or gender. Enjoy your hotels being trashed while the illegals throw out food you can no longer afford while they're getting stinking drunk on your money.

Reply(2)
148
PJ Clarke
4d ago

The only one responsible for the illegal influx is the individual responsible for offering sanctuary to those who have no right to it. So if you're looking for someone to blame, Mayor, try looking in a mirror.

Reply(1)
111
E-Man
4d ago

Hey democrat this is what you voted for right? And this is what you pushed your politicians to do right. So start collecting your new family members and put them in your house and you support them. The rest of real law abiding tax paying American citizens don’t want to pay for these illegal undocumented immigrant invaders. And by the way when you start collecting your new family members just remember that they are exempt from getting these vaccine shots and boosters.

Reply(4)
85
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

938K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy