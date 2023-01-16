Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Surpasses 10 Million Views in 2 Days; New "The Weeks Ahead" Trailer Released and More
The Last of Us HBO Series has premiered its first episode and fans are already raving about the show. The pilot episode of the video-game adaptation had the second highest debut of the decade for an HBO show, and it beat the likes of Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Euphoria and more. The series has also become one of the highest rated shows on IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes, scoring a rating of 9.4/10 and 99% out of a 100%, respectively.
IGN
The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
IGN
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3's Mystery Jedi and Other Burning Questions From the New Trailer
There’s certainly no shortage of great Star Wars content to look forward to in the early months of 2023, and that includes the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian. Disney just dropped a new trailer giving us a closer look at Season 3 and the further adventures of Din Djarin and little Grogu.
IGN
That '90s Show: Season 1 Review
That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Laura Sirikul. Netflix’s That ‘90s Show is a blast from the past of the ‘90s and of memories from That ‘70s Show. With funny moments filled with nostalgia, That ‘90s Show is charming and has a lot of potential. The series follows the same format as the original, which works for the characters and their storylines, but relies too heavily on the original cast – leaving little room for the new wave of talented teens to fully develop their relationships with each other.
IGN
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
IGN
The Punisher's Latest Victim Shows How Ridiculously Powerful Frank Castle Has Become
Frank Castle has always managed to carve out a corner of the Marvel Universe alongside superhumans, mutants and literal gods, but the latest chapter of Marvel's Punisher comic reveals just how strong Frank Castle has become in his new role as The Hand's Fist of the Beast. Warning: full spoilers...
IGN
Netflix's Account Sharing Crackdown Is Likely Coming By the End of March
Enjoy getting your free Netflix from your friend's account while it lasts, because it looks like Netflix's account sharing crackdown is imminent. In today's Q4 and full year 2022 earnings call, Netflix executives said that the rollout of the company's plan to convert "borrowers" - those who are currently using Netflix accounts that are owned by separate households - to paid subscribers will kick off by the end of Q1. That means sometime between now and the end of March this year.
IGN
Age of Wonders 4 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Age of Wonders 4, an upcoming new game from Triumph Studios and the next in the fantasy strategy game series. Age of Wonders 4 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on May 2, 2023. Age of Wonders...
Comments / 0