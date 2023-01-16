ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

Poulsbo City Council approves new sales, use tax for transportation projects

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 5 days ago
POULSBO – City Council members have signed off on a new sales and use tax to fund transportation projects in the city.

The new measure, a 0.1% sales and use tax, will be administered using the city’s transportation benefit district, which was established in 2021. That district was also used to implement a $20 car tab fee that will also be used to fund transportation projects in the city. Collections for Poulsbo’s car tab fee will begin in February; the city expects to bring in about $90,000 in revenue annually using that funding mechanism.

The new sales and use tax will run for ten years and must be renewed at the end of that period for it to continue. Collections will begin later this year.

Members of City Council voted 5-0 in favor of approving the new tax on Wednesday night. “We’ve debated about this for a long time, and it’s going to meet some serious needs for our streets,” said council member Connie Lord.

Assistant City Administrator Deb Booher told council members in a discussion on Jan. 4 that it’s expected the city will draw in about $500,000 a year in new revenue using the sales and use tax: “Based on our current sales tax that we have been collecting in 2022, we anticipate about $510,000 in revenue that would greatly support our transportation program,” she said.

“We really could use the money,” Mayor Becky Erickson said following the discussion.

The city of Port Orchard established a similar sales and use tax that went into effect on Jan. 1.

State legislation passed last year allows jurisdictions to establish transportation benefit district sales and use taxes of up to 0.1% without having to go to voters for approval.

Booher told the Kitsap Sun that council members were hesitant about implementing a new tax but realized the struggles the city has had in supporting a growing number of streets, noting that the city had to dip into reserves much more than it has previously to set up the streets budget for this year.

“I think they appreciate that they had the ability to bring in a revenue stream specific to that transportation purpose and that won’t get absorbed into the general fund and operational expenses,” she said.

