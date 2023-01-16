"Huerter Put Them On A Flight Like An IG Model," Mark Jones From ESPN Made A Wild Statement During The Live Game

ESPN's Mark Jones makes a hilarious statement about Kevin Huerter.

The Sacramento Kings have been in stunning form in the 2022-23 NBA season. After they started the season on a good note, many thought that it was a fluke and they would soon return back to their struggling days.

After all, the Kings currently have the longest playoff drought in the league . But with the midseason mark passed, the Sacramento Kings have continued their strong form this season, and after their dominant win against the San Antonio Spurs, they now have a record of 24-18 and hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Apart from being a great win for the Kings, Mark Jones from ESPN made it even more memorable with his great playcalling during a possession where Kevin Huerter faked two Spurs defenders.

Mark Jones Made A Hilarious Call

During any live game, the play by play commentators can make any give exciting for fans. For the Sacramento Kings , Mark Jones plays that role, and in their most recent matchup against the Spurs, Jones proved why he is one of the best in the business.

Jones witnessed a great layup by Kevin Huerter , who faked two Spurs defenders out of their shoes and comfortably finished a layup. Upon seeing that play, Jones made a wild statement on air.

"Oh Huerter put them on a flight like an IG model. Kevin Huerter with a fake of all fakes."

This was certainly one of the wildest statements that fans have seen a play-by-play commentator make during a live broadcast. In fact, Huerter was surprised by this call and reacted to it on Twitter.

At the end of the day, hilarious statements like these make it super interesting for fans to hear the commentary during games. With that being said, Jones will hopefully continue making such calls and keep fans entertained for as long as possible.

