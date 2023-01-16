2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park

Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal at Derby Downs Park, according to Akron police.

Akron detectives arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations.

The men were taken into custody for the death of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron Police.

Julian Fort, 24, was arraigned on Friday. The other man, who is 23 years old, has yet to appear in court.

On Dec. 12, Neal was shot multiple times at the Akron Skate Park on Derby Downs Drive and then taken by private vehicle to Summa Health Barberton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The skate park sits right below the hill where the popular Soap Box Derby takes place every summer.

