SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol investigated a road rage incident on southbound I-15 Thursday afternoon that resulted in a three-vehicle crash. Sgt. Cam Roden, with the UHP, said a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Ford F-450 were driving recklessly and cutting each other off near 8400 South. The driver of the pickup lost control, hit the barrier and bounced back into traffic. As it bounced back into traffic, the truck hit a Ford F-150 that was pulling a utility trailer.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO