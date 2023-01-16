ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Taylorsville police search for Subway sandwich shop robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a man who is suspected of attempting to rob a Taylorsville business. Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department said that the man pictured below is accused of threatening employees at the Subway located at 3187 West 5400 South on January 13 around 6 p.m.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake police arrest teen, one other accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City robbery that took place at knifepoint. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that they were assisted by the Central Division Bike Squad to take 20-year-old Landon Erevia and 18-year-old Drew Atha into custody on aggravated robbery charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

SLCPD SWAT standoff at motel takes one into custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Road rage incident on I-15 results in three-vehicle crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol investigated a road rage incident on southbound I-15 Thursday afternoon that resulted in a three-vehicle crash. Sgt. Cam Roden, with the UHP, said a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Ford F-450 were driving recklessly and cutting each other off near 8400 South. The driver of the pickup lost control, hit the barrier and bounced back into traffic. As it bounced back into traffic, the truck hit a Ford F-150 that was pulling a utility trailer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

UDOT officials closing southbound Legacy Parkway over weekend

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville will be closed this weekend, according to UDOT officials. The road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 a.m. while crews install beams for a new bridge connecting I-15 to the new West Davis Highway.
FARMINGTON, UT

