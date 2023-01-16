ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”

How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
How Many of These Wicked Awesome Maine Slang Terms Do You Use?

As Mainers, we've heard all sorts of good slang. Ironically, one that didn't make this list that was always a favorite in my house growing up was describing something as "drier than a popcorn fart." This could be an overcooked steak, or it could be your skin in the middle of winter. Just about anything that could be described as "dry" often had popcorn farts attached. At least in our house.
What Kitchen Gadget Do You Think Mainers Use Most?

My personal opinion may be a bit skewed... When you work in a professional kitchen long enough, whether you like it or not, you end up acquiring things for your kitchen that most folks may never have. Either it's something totally intimidating, or something that just doesn't make sense in a home kitchen, but as a cook, you'll own it.
Maine Will Ban TikTok Next Month on Some State Issued Devices

Citing cyber security concerns, Maine is banning the use of TikTok on many state-issued computers and cellphones. If you've never seen it, TikTok is a video-sharing app that was developed in China and owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Most of the videos are approximately fifteen seconds long and are made by every day people. The subject matter of the videos varies widely, depending on what message the creator is trying to convey. Some users are occasional visitors while others have created their own TikTok channels and upload multiple videos. It's not the videos, however, that are worrying state and federal officials.
The Best TV Shows Set in Maine

Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses, and charming small towns. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state.
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?

When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city before things start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the backyard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Snowstorm on tap for Maine Thursday night into Friday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Very mild temperatures and quiet conditions are in store for Wednesday. A winter storm arrives on Thursday evening and continues through Friday, with widespread accumulating snow expected, especially in southern Maine. Quieter conditions return this weekend ahead of another storm early next week. Wednesday will be overcast and...
These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History

It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
Maine sends out final round of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents

AUGUSTA, ME. - The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services has just sent out the final set of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents struggling with rising prices throughout 2021. This program, funded through the Winter Energy Relief Plan enacted earlier this year, is aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable to economic hardships amid the pandemic.
Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 10 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine

Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
