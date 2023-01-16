ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky ‘wisdom tooth girl’ claims new title

By Camille Hantla
FOX 56
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — In November 2022, Haven Wolfe went viral after posting a video talking about her football hero , Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

She’d just had her wisdom teeth removed, leaving her a little out of it.

“What’s wrong sis?” a woman is heard asking Wolfe.

“I know he’s got a girlfriend, and I’m happy for him, but I’m not happy for me in that situation,” replied Wolfe.

“You love Joe Burrow, don’t you?” asked the woman.

“He’s pretty, but dang it, he’s talented. Let’s be honest, I go for ambition, not looks,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe’s teary monologue ended up on Monday Night Football’s “ManningCast,” and Joe Burrow himself saw the viral video.

Haven, who owns the “wisdom tooth girl” nickname, is taking her newfound fame in stride, but now she has a new title.

Over the weekend, Wolfe was crowned Miss Kentucky County Fair out of a field of more than 70 contestants across the state.

She’s competed in the pageant several times before. This was her last year of eligibility; a perfect example of persistence paying off.

