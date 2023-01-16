Read full article on original website
AVATARA Review: Nostalgic MMORPG action
This article is sponsored by AVATARA. Play it for free here. In a sea of blockchain games, AVATARA is a breath of fresh air. While it's true that these types of games have been around for a while, they often put the Web3 experience ahead of actual gameplay. AVATARA aims to change that by providing a more traditional gaming experience that is easy for anyone to jump into, while still offering all the benefits of blockchain technology.
How to ‘Find Arashakun in the cave’ in Genshin Impact
There are a lot of challenges awaiting you in Genshin Impact, so it's easy to overlook some exciting missions. One of them is an assignment to find Arashakun in the cave, which is part of the world quest Courage is in the Heart in the Sumeru region. Here's how to find Arashakun in the cave in Genshin Impact so you can complete a larger quest.
How to get the Genesis of the Rift Sumeru Hidden Achievement in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact features many hidden tidbits of lore for you to find in its vast, open world. In a canyon nearby Wadi Al-Majuj, you can find logs left behind by an expedition team that included Jeht's father, Jebrael, who explored this region some time ago before she was born. You'll even unlock a hidden achievement for finding all six Pathfinder logs. Here are their locations.
What is Siphon in Fortnite?
In Fortnite, you can choose from a range of newly added reality augments that improve specific gameplay areas and take it to the next level. Five new Reality Augments were added, some of which feature the Siphon mechanic. Siphon allows you to gain health or shields quickly by eliminating opponents. In fact, understanding how powerful Siphon can be will significantly improve your gameplay. Here's what you need to know about how the Siphon mechanic works in Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Is Alhaitham worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?
The Genshin community has been excited for Alhaitham to come out ever since he was featured in the Sumeru Archon Quests. At long last, he is here, wielding a sword and the power of Dendro. In combat, he creates Chisel-Light Mirrors that cause his normal attacks to deal Dendro DMG. Through his passive, Alhaitham has a chance to create double the amount of Weapon Ascension Materials. Come join us as we explain whether you should pull for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact.
How to get Bond Fragments quickly in Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage is a celebration of all things Fire Emblem, combining familiar features and new ones to create a thrilling strategic RPG. One of the most important aspects of Fire Emblem Engage is Bond Fragments and Bond Rings. This may leave you wondering how to get Bond Fragments in Fire Emblem Engage quickly.
How to reroll Reality Augments in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, you get to complete new quests every week to earn XP and battle stars. You can unlock various cosmetics from the battle pass with these battle stars. One of the Unusually Utilitarian quests requires you to reroll Reality Augments in different matches. Here's how to reroll Reality Augments and complete this quest in Fortnite.
20 Best Minecraft 1.19.3 Seeds for January 2023
While you're anticipating the next big Minecraft update, we'll help you pass the time by exploring fun seeds with triple dungeons, endless mines, and island mansions, which will keep you occupied for a while. What are the best Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds in January 2023?. Between 1.19.2 and 1.19.3, not many...
How to inherit skills from Emblems in Fire Emblem Engage
If you think that Alear’s prowess is lacking in recent battles, it’s likely because you haven’t had the opportunity to inherit skills from your Emblem Heroes. Sure, the game tells you that the feature exists, but not really how to access it. But don't worry, we're here to help. Here’s how to inherit skills Fire Emblem: Engage.
How to get Shark V4 in Blox Fruits – Roblox
The latest V4 patch is one of the game-changing updates in the Blox Fruits history as they have finally answered and added the questline to awaken one's race in the game. On that note, if you are a Shark race user and want to evolve your race to its V4 version, you must start by completing the Temple of Time puzzle and move on to clear the Trial of Water.
How to get Shin Godzilla in Kaiju Universe – Roblox
In Kaiju Universe, players get to live out their fantasy of being a city-ravaging monster as they destroy structures, gain experience, and fight other Kaijus on the map to assert dominance. Along the way, you can earn experience and G-Cells to unlock various bigger, better, and meaner Kaijus. One of these is fourth form of the fabled Gojira called Kamakura-san, otherwise known as the Shin Godzilla. An evolved version of Godzilla, this beast has a large tail big enough to turn entire blocks into rumble in seconds. Read on to find out how you can unlock Shin Godzilla in Kaiju Universe in Roblox.
All Augments that Restore Health or Shields in Fortnite
Players looking to heal up without having any medkits or shields in their inventory have an alternative way of doing so in Fortnite Chapter 4. The Augment system allows players to gain perks throughout a match, and some of them will reward the player with health and shields depending on what they do.
Minecraft – Does Optifine 1.19.2 work with 1.19.3?
If you’re a Minecraft fan, you’ll probably have spent exploring the wealth of third-party downloadable performance and graphics enhancements available for the platform. Optifine is one of the most popular, making Minecraft run faster and offering full support for HD textures alongside many more options. But as a mod, it has to work fast to upgrade when official updates arrive for Minecraft. With the latest update now live for Minecraft does Optifine 1.19.2 work with 1.19.3?
DOORS releases limited-edition Screech plush, extends purchase date – Roblox
Following the success of The Mimic and Apeirophobia, another horror/survival-style experience has joined the Roblox platform—DOORS. Since its debut in August 2022, DOORS has taken the Roblox platform by storm, becoming the second fastest experience ever to acquire over one billion visits, doing so in just three months of being active. In this experience, players must maneuver throughout, and ultimately escape, a haunted hotel by sneaking, sprinting, solving puzzles, and, most importantly, evading monsters. One of these monsters, Screech, has become so popular in the DOORS fandom that it received its own limited-edition plush.
Shuudan Codes (January 2023)
If you're a fan of Roblox sports games and anime titles, you'll love Shuudan! This game is inspired by the intriguing anime Blue Lock, which is a good enough reason to try. Like in every soccer game, Shuudan offers many customization options and builds for your player. To enjoy the game even more, you'll need the in-game currency.
Genshin Impact: Consecrated Beast Locations
Genshin Impact features a wide variety of enemies to fight. While it may be easy to spot Hilichurls and Slimes all around Teyvat, some enemies are much more difficult to find. Consecrated beasts can usually be found around the Desert of Hadramaveth. Even there, they can be few and far between. Here's where to find them.
Worship the Emperor in style with the Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition
Warhammer fans will once again be able to step into the power suit of Lieutenant Titus of the Ultramarines in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. However, Focus Entertainment has announced a way to show your loyalty to the Emperor and slay Xenos in true Space Marine style. The Focus Entertainment...
How to mark enemies in Fortnite – PC, PS4, Mobile, Xbox, & Switch!
We're taking a quick look at how to mark items in Fortnite for all of the different platforms you'll be needing it on! This is useful to know because not only has it been part of a challenge, you'll find that is helpful to share information with teammates on where exactly they'll find some equipment they need. You can also use this for pointing out exactly where enemies are on the map, and where you might want to travel next.
Fortnite Shotgun Striker augment, explained
In Fortnite, players get to choose four Reality Augments in every match, and these grant certain ability boosts that gives an edge over opponents. The Shotgun Striker is one of the new Augments added to Fortnite, and players need to know how it functions in-game. Here's how to use the Shotgun Striker Augment in Fortnite.
Cowboy Tycoon Codes Codes (January 2023)
Howdy partner, and welcome to Roblox Cowboy Tycoon, the fastest way to make money in the west! In this tycoon-style game, you make cash from the buildings you create in your section of the town, allowing you to make an even cooler street with gun stores, casinos, and some gallows. Buy cool clothing and explore. But don’t forget to protect yourself and your town when players and thieves come to raid your stores!
