Visit Longmont names new director
Visit Longmont is Longmont’s tourism organization. The group announced Sarah Leonard as its new executive director. Leonard currently resides in Alaska where she served as the president and CEO at the Alaska Travel Industry Association for the past 20 years. Bitten by the travel bug while in college, Leonard...
RTD’s sales outlet at Downtown Boulder Station temporarily relocated to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station
Beginning Jan. 20, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will temporarily relocate its Downtown Boulder Station sales outlet to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station until further notice. The sales outlet’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers can purchase tickets, access lost and found, and other outlet services including EcoPass issuance. Parking is available in the attached garage.
Longmont Museum: Discovery Days postponed due to weather
The Longmont Museum has postponed the return of its Discovery Days program due to inclement weather. The museum was set to welcome guests back to Discovery Days on Wednesday, Jan. 18. However, the museum was closed due to inclement weather. As per the museum policy, when the local school division calls off in-person classes, Discovery Days also cancels its in-person classes.
BoCo Mounted Rescue celebrates 25 years and new beginning
In 1997, a group of horse riders came together to form the Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, or MSAR, team. Now, 25 years later the team hopes to expand its services. When MSAR began, 37 men and women came together to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office with missing or lost people, searching for evidence and other things in the open spaces of the county.
Good morning, Longmont!
Plenty of clouds with snow, accumulating an inch or two. Morning snow, 1-2"; mostly cloudy, cold; storm total 1-3"; snow can make roads and sidewalks slippery, causing travel disruptions. Monday Night. 10 °F. Areas of low clouds. Tuesday. 30 °F. Cold with considerable cloudiness. Tuesday Night. 11 °F...
Vilmars Strautins
April 7, 1934 - January 11, 2023. Vilmārs Strautiņš, 88, of Broomfield, CO, died on January 11, 2023. He was born on April 7, 1934 in Birzgale, Latvia to Līna Otīlija Minkeviča and Kārlis Strautiņš. They lived on the farm until 1944, when they fled to Germany. After living in 13 different places in Germany, Vilmārs immigrated to the United States in 1956, and moved to Bergenfield, NJ where he found lodgings across the street from his future wife, Eva Jenchen.
LTE: We have a crisis in early childhood education
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
Longmont police report: Jan. 20, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Childhood cancer survivor lands scholarship
When Longmont resident Julianne Johnson was 13 years old, she discovered she had cancer. While the disease and treatment impacted all parts of her life, she kept sight of her dreams of going to college and even found a scholarship to help her get there. Johnson, now 18, is attending...
Why doesn’t Longmont plow all of its roads?
Longmont won’t be plowing all its roads anytime soon, mainly because of how expensive and impractical it is. According to the city, Longmont maintains 340 miles of centerline roadways. Slightly less than half, or 140 miles, are plowed regularly. Snow and ice control — along with many other road...
Longmont fire calls increase in 2022
Longmont Fire Services received 547 more calls in 2022 than the average from the previous several years, according to new statistics released by the department. The number represents a 4.63% increase — crews were called to 11,822 incidents in 2022, the data shows. “That’s a decent increase,” Longmont Fire...
Boulder County shifts to COVID-19 community transmission level low
Boulder County has shifted to COVID-19 community level low under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, public health officials announced Friday. Fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. Fewer than 10 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people. Fewer than 10% of staffed...
David Lee Tawney
OCTOBER 24, 1933 – JANUARY 14, 2023. David Lee “Dave” Tawney, 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Dave was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 24, 1933, as the eldest son to Edward and Elsie Tawney. Early on, the family moved to Englewood, Colorado.
Structure fire on Highland Drive
On Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 8:02 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call of a structure fire in the 4700 block of Highland Drive in unincorporated Boulder County. Boulder County sheriff deputies and fire personnel who were first on scene encountered a barn that was fully engulfed....
Bent but not broken: Castle Rock Douglas County weathers scare to dispatch Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon 60-53
Castle Rock Douglas County found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon 60-53 on January 17 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
U.S. 6 Loveland Pass to close overnights through mid-February
U.S. 6 Loveland Pass will have planned closures each weeknight for winter maintenance work between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through mid-February 2023. Planned nightly closures may be extended depending on the amount of snow accumulation and maintenance work needed to provide safe passage for the traveling public.
Breaking: Reward increases again for info on Life Choices attack
The FBI has once again upped the reward for information related to an attack against Life Choices in Longmont, now connecting it to a nationwide series of attacks against reproductive health service facilities. The bureau is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and...
EPA begins process to regulate plane leaded gas, Boulder County shows support
The Boulder County Commissioners agreed to join other local governments in supporting the Environmental Protection Agency’s, or EPA’s, proposed finding that leaded aviation gas endangers public health and welfare. In Oct. 2022, the EPA published an endangerment finding to review information on air pollutants and sources of air...
House District 12 Vacancy Committee will meet Jan. 28
Following Rep. Tracey Bernett’s announcement that she is resigning from office, The House District 12 (HD12) Vacancy Committee will convene on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. to fill the HD12 House seat. The Boulder County Democratic Party has begun work with the HD12 officers to run a transparent and fair process as prescribed by Colorado state law, the Rules of the Colorado Democratic Party and the Boulder County Democratic Party Bylaws.
Viola Anderson
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Viola Anderson in Strongsville, OH, who passed away on January 4, 2023, at the age of 88, leaving to mourn family and friends. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. Viola...
