Longmont, CO

The Longmont Leader

Visit Longmont names new director

Visit Longmont is Longmont’s tourism organization. The group announced Sarah Leonard as its new executive director. Leonard currently resides in Alaska where she served as the president and CEO at the Alaska Travel Industry Association for the past 20 years. Bitten by the travel bug while in college, Leonard...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

RTD’s sales outlet at Downtown Boulder Station temporarily relocated to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station

Beginning Jan. 20, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will temporarily relocate its Downtown Boulder Station sales outlet to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station until further notice. The sales outlet’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers can purchase tickets, access lost and found, and other outlet services including EcoPass issuance. Parking is available in the attached garage.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont Museum: Discovery Days postponed due to weather

The Longmont Museum has postponed the return of its Discovery Days program due to inclement weather. The museum was set to welcome guests back to Discovery Days on Wednesday, Jan. 18. However, the museum was closed due to inclement weather. As per the museum policy, when the local school division calls off in-person classes, Discovery Days also cancels its in-person classes.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

BoCo Mounted Rescue celebrates 25 years and new beginning

In 1997, a group of horse riders came together to form the Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, or MSAR, team. Now, 25 years later the team hopes to expand its services. When MSAR began, 37 men and women came together to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office with missing or lost people, searching for evidence and other things in the open spaces of the county.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Good morning, Longmont!

Plenty of clouds with snow, accumulating an inch or two. Morning snow, 1-2"; mostly cloudy, cold; storm total 1-3"; snow can make roads and sidewalks slippery, causing travel disruptions. Monday Night. 10 °F. Areas of low clouds. Tuesday. 30 °F. Cold with considerable cloudiness. Tuesday Night. 11 °F...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Vilmars Strautins

April 7, 1934 - January 11, 2023. Vilmārs Strautiņš, 88, of Broomfield, CO, died on January 11, 2023. He was born on April 7, 1934 in Birzgale, Latvia to Līna Otīlija Minkeviča and Kārlis Strautiņš. They lived on the farm until 1944, when they fled to Germany. After living in 13 different places in Germany, Vilmārs immigrated to the United States in 1956, and moved to Bergenfield, NJ where he found lodgings across the street from his future wife, Eva Jenchen.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

LTE: We have a crisis in early childhood education

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Jan. 20, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Childhood cancer survivor lands scholarship

When Longmont resident Julianne Johnson was 13 years old, she discovered she had cancer. While the disease and treatment impacted all parts of her life, she kept sight of her dreams of going to college and even found a scholarship to help her get there. Johnson, now 18, is attending...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Why doesn’t Longmont plow all of its roads?

Longmont won’t be plowing all its roads anytime soon, mainly because of how expensive and impractical it is. According to the city, Longmont maintains 340 miles of centerline roadways. Slightly less than half, or 140 miles, are plowed regularly. Snow and ice control — along with many other road...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont fire calls increase in 2022

Longmont Fire Services received 547 more calls in 2022 than the average from the previous several years, according to new statistics released by the department. The number represents a 4.63% increase — crews were called to 11,822 incidents in 2022, the data shows. “That’s a decent increase,” Longmont Fire...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

David Lee Tawney

OCTOBER 24, 1933 – JANUARY 14, 2023. David Lee “Dave” Tawney, 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Dave was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 24, 1933, as the eldest son to Edward and Elsie Tawney. Early on, the family moved to Englewood, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Structure fire on Highland Drive

On Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 8:02 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call of a structure fire in the 4700 block of Highland Drive in unincorporated Boulder County. Boulder County sheriff deputies and fire personnel who were first on scene encountered a barn that was fully engulfed....
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Bent but not broken: Castle Rock Douglas County weathers scare to dispatch Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon 60-53

Castle Rock Douglas County found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon 60-53 on January 17 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Longmont Leader

House District 12 Vacancy Committee will meet Jan. 28

Following Rep. Tracey Bernett’s announcement that she is resigning from office, The House District 12 (HD12) Vacancy Committee will convene on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. to fill the HD12 House seat. The Boulder County Democratic Party has begun work with the HD12 officers to run a transparent and fair process as prescribed by Colorado state law, the Rules of the Colorado Democratic Party and the Boulder County Democratic Party Bylaws.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Viola Anderson

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Viola Anderson in Strongsville, OH, who passed away on January 4, 2023, at the age of 88, leaving to mourn family and friends. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. Viola...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
