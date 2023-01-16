Read full article on original website
Related
islandfreepress.org
Rodanthe beach nourishment discussed at packed public meeting
More than 100 in-person and 160 virtual attendees were present at a public meeting on Wednesday evening, January 18, that outlined the process and challenges of conducting a beach nourishment project in Rodanthe. After a brief introduction by Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) Chairman Bob Woodard, County Manager Bobby...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County urges public to obtain 2023 reentry permits well before hurricane season
Dare County Emergency Management encourages all Dare County residents, non-resident property owners and business owners to obtain their reentry permits well ahead of hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1, 2023. To enter Dare County following a mandatory evacuation, individuals must present a current reentry permit along with a...
Comments / 0