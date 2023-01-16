Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party
The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NBC Miami
Miami Dolphins Fire Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer, 3 Other Coaches
Just days after their 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round, the Miami Dolphins announced that they've fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. "I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement Thursday. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."
Tennessee basketball to host ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, before facing Texas
Tennessee basketball will host ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, before the ninth-ranked Vols take on No. 7 Texas inside a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The pregame show airs live on ESPN from 11 a.m. to Noon Eastern Time. Fans can begin lining up to be...
