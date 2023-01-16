Just days after their 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round, the Miami Dolphins announced that they've fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. "I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement Thursday. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO