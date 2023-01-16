Read full article on original website
Who Is Jamea Jonae Harris? Young Mother Died In Darius Miles Shooting ‘Because She Wouldn’t Talk To Him’
Jamea Jonae Harris, the young Black woman killed in an Alabama shooting for which college basketball player Darius Miles is charged with murder, "wouldn't talk to him," her mother said. The post Who Is Jamea Jonae Harris? Young Mother Died In Darius Miles Shooting ‘Because She Wouldn’t Talk To Him’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Sobbing University of Alabama basketball star mouths ‘I love you’ as he is charged with shooting murder of woman
A basketball player at the University of Alabama sobbed as he was marched off campus by police after he was accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman.Darius Miles, 21, mouthed “I love you” to someone as he was led into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday night after his arrest, according to AL.com.Mr Miles has been charged with murder. It had just been announced a day before that Mr Miles would sit out the rest of the college basketball season due to an ankle injury. After his arrest, he was no longer on the team.“The University of Alabama’s utmost...
Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims
A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
Darius Miles, 21, says he is 'innocent' in fatal shooting of mom, 23, killed in 'random attack'
Janae Harris, 23, had been visiting her boyfriend and cousin at the University of Alabama when the group became involved in a 'minor altercation' on Sunday.
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, to decide between these 3 top college basketball programs
Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, has reportedly narrowed down his top-3 college basketball programs to Ohio State, USC, and Oregon.
Death Row All Stars, a group of inmates whos death penalty was delayed as long as they kept winning baseball games
Simply by reading the headline one may think of the hit movie "The Longest Yard" starring Adam Sandler and many other great actors and celebrities that come out in that movie. However this story entails the reality of what happened in the early years of the State Penitentiary of Wyoming back in the year 1911. Opening its doors in 1901, the prison was known for its extreme harsh environment under its first warden Otto Gramm. By the 1910's, a new warden had been positioned to oversee the prison. His name was Sheriff Felix Alston.
Tennessee basketball to host ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, before facing Texas
Tennessee basketball will host ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, before the ninth-ranked Vols take on No. 7 Texas inside a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The pregame show airs live on ESPN from 11 a.m. to Noon Eastern Time. Fans can begin lining up to be...
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Miami Boat Crash
Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes died after being injured in a boating accident in Florida, his team announced early Thursday. He was 25. The English defender was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two boats crashed in Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Walkes had been found unconscious and was given CPR by emergency services, the Miami Herald reports. The North Carolina team had traveled to Florida for a preseason training camp before the fatal accident. “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.”We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 Read it at Charlotte Observer
