Nashville, TN

Penguins Move Kris Letang to Long-Term Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Kris Letang to long-term injured reserve on Friday, the Penguins’ official website reports. There is no reason to panic about this move. The Penguins made a few roster moves Friday and needed the roster spot. A player being placed on LTIR needs to miss at least 10 games. The Penguins backdated this move to Dec. 28 which means with the game Friday night, Letang will have missed 10 games and thus can return to the lineup whenever he and the team believe he is ready.
NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Penguins Game Picks

The Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face off for the second half of a home-and-home series tonight from PPG Paints Arena. Ottawa Senators (+130) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (-156) Total: 6.5 (O-114, U-106) Offense was a central theme when these teams met two days ago, which saw the...
Cale Makar was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar didn’t play Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. This was the second straight game that Makar has missed due to an undisclosed injury. The good news is that Makar wore a full-contact jersey during the morning skate Friday, which would seem to indicate that he was close to playing versus the Vancouver Canucks. The Avalanche are playing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. Perhaps Avs’ management didn’t want him playing on consecutive days after coming back from injury, so instead, they will have him play Saturday in Seattle versus the Kraken. Makar is one of the best, if not the best, offensive defensemen in the NHL. He is a highlight reel waiting to happen.
NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Picks

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are trying to get back in the playoff picture tonight when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. Colorado Avalanche (-166) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+138) Total: 6.5 (O-134, U+110) It certainly hasn’t been a season to remember for the Avalanche, where they sit ninth in...
Hurricanes Place Max Pacioretty on Injured Reserve

Max Pacioretty of the Carolina Hurricanes suffered a torn Achilles on Thursday, the Hurricanes’ official website reports. This is brutal, as Pacioretty had just returned on January 12 from the same injury. Pacioretty originally tore his Achilles during offseason workouts, missed about half the season, played five games scoring three goals, and is now lost again. The Canes have not announced a timeline, but it would seem that his regular season is certainly done, and unless they make a very deep playoff run, we likely won’t see Pacioretty until next season.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rangers At Bay, Win Fourth Straight

The Boston Bruins completed a sweep of their New York road trip with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 36-5-4, while the Rangers fell to 25-14-7 on their season. full box score here. ONE...
NHL Best Bets: Wild vs. Hurricanes Game Picks

Two teams off to strong starts to the new year are set to face off tonight, with the Minnesota Wild visiting the Carolina Hurricanes. Minnesota Wild (+142) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-172) Total: 5.5 (O-118, U-106) Expectations for the Wild and Hurricanes have certainly been high, which both teams have delivered...
Tristan Jarry Returned for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday

Tristan Jarry was activated off of injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Well, he was not only activated but also victorious as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators. Jarry had been on the IR due to a lower-body injury that cost him seven games. While the Penguins will welcome back their starting goaltender, Jarry hasn’t been quite the same this season as last year. While his save percentage is virtually identical (.918 this season, .919 last year), his goals-against average is 2.75, whereas last year it was 2.42.
Relive Matt Grzelcyk’s Thrilling Game-Winner Over Maple Leafs

Matt Grzelcyk came up huge for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The B’s defenseman almost blew the roof off of TD Garden when he scored the game-winning goal in the third period in an electric Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The tie-breaking goal was Grzelcyk’s...
Bruins Admire Patrice Bergeron For Pushing Through Painful Injury

It was as if Boston Bruins fans all held their collective breath Wednesday night when Patrice Bergeron headed down the tunnel clutching his face early in the third period. Brad Marchand was right there with them. “Obviously you’re nervous when a guy goes down like that,” Marchand told NESN’s Adam...
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Not Looking For Rest After Taking Puck To Face

Even with the right side of his face bruised and battered, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron didn’t look for a day off Thursday. The Bruins certainly had built-in excuses to rest their 37-year-old captain with Boston playing the second leg of a back-to-back against the New York Rangers and not needing the points due to its season dominance.
Bruins Star David Pastrnak Headed Back To NHL All-Star Game

It felt like a forgone conclusion due to the way Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak has played this season. But it became official Thursday night after Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden as Pastrnak is headed back to the NHL All-Star Game.
