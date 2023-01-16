Read full article on original website
You want to legalize weed? Pick a goal
In a Rochester Beacon post last week, I argued that cannabis legalization in New York would collapse under the weight of our collective hopes and dreams. The state’s 2021 Cannabis Law seeks to promote capital formation in disadvantaged communities, eliminate mass incarceration for marijuana offenses, redress the harm done to individuals and groups by prior convictions, capture a new source of revenue to address social problems like drug addiction, reduce criminal activity associated with the drug trade, redirect law enforcement’s resources from marijuana to more pressing problems (like fentanyl), ensure the safety of a widely-used but unregulated recreational drug, and open access to marijuana by the general public.
Activists push for enhanced Code Blue policies
When the deadliest blizzard in Buffalo’s history bombarded Western New York three weeks ago, Rochester escaped mass tragedy. Still, homeless advocates say it was too close of a call. Though snow largely missed Rochester last month, frigid temperatures and pounding wind still posed significant risks to the homeless and...
RIT provost named president of George Washington University
Rochester Institute of Technology’s provost will be the first female president of the George Washington University in the nation’s capital. Ellen Granberg begins that role in July. Granberg, who is also senior vice president of academic affairs, oversees RIT’s nine colleges, two degree-granting units, and international campuses in...
GM to invest $68 million in Rochester plant
General Motors Co.’s Rochester facility is one of four sites nationwide to get a hefty investment—$68 million—as the auto giant prepares for an all-electric future. Locally, $12 million will be invested to prepare the facility to build intake manifolds and fuel rails for the future V-8 production at Flint Engine Operations, officials say. Additionally, $56 million will be directed to battery pack cooling lines for electric vehicle production.
From a ‘Hall of Doom’ to a place for the people
The Rochester Police Department’s new deputy chief of community engagement often wears a bow tie, half out of necessity, and half personal style. “For me, at my old job, I wore a suit and bow tie everyday. There was always a nice navy blue suit in the closet,” Keith Stith says, referring to a very long law enforcement career in Hudson County, N.J.
UR to offer tuition-free nursing education
Each year, 33 students will get a chance at a tuition-free nursing education at the University of Rochester’s School of Nursing through a new initiative. The program is a way to stem the region’s nursing shortage, UR Medical Center and School of Nursing officials say. The UR Nursing...
Ains make $1.5 million gift to Eastman School
A $1.5 million gift from Susan and Aron Ain aims to honor, attract and retain exemplary faculty at the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music. It establishes a newly endowed violin professorship. “Endowed professorships provide us with essential resources to support world-class faculty and recognize them for their...
RIT secures $2 million for lab upgrade
Rochester Institute of Technology is expected to receive $2 million in federal funds to update and expand its Semiconductor Fabrication Lab. The funds will help advance research and prepare the workforce for a growing domestic microelectronics manufacturing industry, officials say. RIT’s existing cleanroom was originally built to support the microelectronic...
Rochester Beacon surpasses NewsMatch goal
The Rochester Beacon once again topped its goal for NewsMatch, the nation’s largest grassroots fundraising campaign for nonprofit news. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, the Beacon raised nearly $25,000 from individual contributors. It marks the fourth straight year the Beacon has surpassed its NewsMatch goal. Approximately 130 donors...
A new building with an empowering name
Youth organization Teen Empowerment Rochester’s new $4.3 million headquarters, designed to expand and upgrade services, will be named after Michelle and Barack Obama. Typically, naming rights are big-donation draws for building projects. However, Andy Nahas, president and founder of the Prospect Fund and donor for this development, wanted the name to go to something that would be more impactful to those using Teen Empowerment’s services.
A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022
The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
At the D&C, the numbers tell the story
In early November, a small band of Democrat and Chronicle reporters staged a one-day walkout. The limited strike was one of 14 undertaken by members of NewsGuild-CWA bargaining units at Gannett Co. Inc. papers in this state and others. A subset of the AFL-CIO-affiliated Communications Workers of America, the Guild...
The best of the Beacon in 2022
With the end of the Rochester Beacon’s fourth full calendar year of publication, we’ve once again taken a look back at the stories that stood apart over the last 12 months. Analytics make it easy to identify which articles in 2022 generated the most website traffic and clicks...
The gaps in teaching U.S. racial history
Jaylen Wims didn’t really learn about U.S. racial history in the classroom. Neither did Amarah Anderson. Sarah Adams’ experience is a little different—she was taught some facts about the nation’s racial history. There were gaps, however. “We never learned about the Black Panther Party. We never...
