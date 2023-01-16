Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Best Pokemon cards in the Crown Zenith TCG expansion & how to find them
The last Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield expansion has finally launched, containing stunning cards for players to collect. Here is everything to know about the best pulls from the Crown Zenith set. The Pokemon TCG is preparing to shift into the Paldea region, introducing new expansions for the Gen 9...
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith Review: A shining send-off
As the Sword & Shield Pokemon TCG era comes to a close, the Crown Zenith expansion is both an exciting addition and a shining finish to a fantastic run for the tabletop. From VSTAR mechanics to stunning artwork – there is something for everyone. The Sword & Shield era...
dexerto.com
Hilarious Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch turns Kingambit into a Beyblade
One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player encountered a hilarious glitch that essentially turned their Kingambit into a spinning Beyblade. While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet sold incredibly well, players have been frustrated at the state of the game’s performance and stability. Though some glitches players encounter can be incredibly frustrating,...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
The Rarest Banner In Fortnite
"Fortnite" may be one of the most iconic battle royale titles on the market, but there's more to it than just the battle royale feature. Between cosmetics, emotes, dances, and other player customization options, the game can feel like a collector's dream. While some players focus on getting the coolest skins around, like Starfire from "Teen Titans" or the "Goat Simulator 3" skin, others focus on a less-popular collectible: Banners.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
Every Fire Type Pokemon Starter Ranked
Every new generation of "Pokémon" comes with its own set of starters, typically including Fire, Water, and Grass types. These three Pokémon provide players with the options on how to build their team, and also determines what sort of Pokémon their rival will pick. And for some gamers, there's a certain kind of Pokémon that calls to them each and every game: Fire type.
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time
In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
game-news24.com
The game, Pokemon Go and Ultra Street Fighter 6 are better than game Inbox: It’s the Last Of Us
The Last of Us seems to have a game of it too (Credits: HBO MAX/PLANET PHOTOS). The Wednesday letters page wishes that Nintendo Switch could play 3DS games, as one reader gives the Elden Ring tips for improvised players. The worst episode I have ever seen is how horrifying it...
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals What Ash is Doing After His World Champion Win
Pokemon has kicked off a special series for Ash Ketchum as the anime gets ready to say goodbye to the Pokemon Master to be after 25 years of traveling through the franchise, and the first episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what Ash is doing after becoming the world champion! The 25th Anniversary anime series saw Ash rise through the World Coronation Series and ultimately winning the entire tournament. Ash had been steadily breaking ground in his travels through the regions leading to this big win, but now it remains to be seen what he wants to do after such a massive victory.
game-news24.com
Gamer recreates a sock-like Pokemon scarlet and violet sandwich IRL
A dedicated, hungry Pokemon star created his own custom sandwich for the game then made it in real life. Making a sandwich is one of the most useful things on the picnic table in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Sharing your meal with your pokemon may make you much more connected with them, and will also give them a lot needed stat boosts.
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
The first Dead Cells Castlevania gameplay makes me wish it was a full game
The Beheaded using a Shuriken just looks so dang right
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
IGN
PlayStation - Official Upcoming Games in 2023 Trailer
Here's a look at some of the upcoming games coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023. Check out the trailer showcasing various games including Final Fantasy XVI, Dead Space, Street Fighter 6, Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Tchia, and more.
