DP Dough delivery driver arrested
OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeks photos for murder trial
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they prepare for a trial of a 1979 homicide. In March 2021, Jame Herman Dye, 64, was charged in Weld County with one count of murder in the first degree of Evans resident Evelyn Kay Day, who was 29 when she died.
DPD: Man intentionally hit 4 people with his car after argument
The Denver Police Department arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of intentionally hitting four people with his car after an argument in a parking lot.
Longmont fire calls increase in 2022
Longmont Fire Services received 547 more calls in 2022 than the average from the previous several years, according to new statistics released by the department. The number represents a 4.63% increase — crews were called to 11,822 incidents in 2022, the data shows. “That’s a decent increase,” Longmont Fire...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the role they are accused of playing in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative called ketamine. They were indicted...
Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles struck within 24 hours
Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles were hit by drivers within the past 24 hours on Colorado roadways during the recent winter storm after failing to slow down, or move over when they saw emergency vehicles on the shoulder or stopped. The two separate incidents took place in Douglas County and...
Man dies after early morning shooting in Denver
A man has died after he was shot in the 5100 block of North Broadway Street in Denver early Wednesday morning.
Structure fire on Highland Drive
On Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 8:02 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call of a structure fire in the 4700 block of Highland Drive in unincorporated Boulder County. Boulder County sheriff deputies and fire personnel who were first on scene encountered a barn that was fully engulfed....
BoCo Mounted Rescue celebrates 25 years and new beginning
In 1997, a group of horse riders came together to form the Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, or MSAR, team. Now, 25 years later the team hopes to expand its services. When MSAR began, 37 men and women came together to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office with missing or lost people, searching for evidence and other things in the open spaces of the county.
Colorado officials head to court in Elijah McClain's death
DENVER (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics charged in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative are scheduled to appear in court Friday to enter pleas to the allegations. They were indicted by a state grand...
RTD’s sales outlet at Downtown Boulder Station temporarily relocated to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station
Beginning Jan. 20, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will temporarily relocate its Downtown Boulder Station sales outlet to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station until further notice. The sales outlet’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers can purchase tickets, access lost and found, and other outlet services including EcoPass issuance. Parking is available in the attached garage.
Boulder police announce suspect in custody after stabbing on Valmont Road
Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault. Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.
Pigs found after being stolen from family in town for stock show
A family in town for the National Western Stock Show had their truck, trailer and show pigs stolen over the weekend.
Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested
Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Loveland; suspect driver not injured
A suspected DUI crash south of Boyd Lake in Loveland ended with one person dead and two seriously injured on Saturday evening.
What Happens When a Denver Home Becomes Contaminated With Meth?
Not long after local landlord Jay Cismaru purchased an apartment in a building on West Hampden Avenue near South Sheridan Boulevard, he was expecting the current tenant to move out and a new one to move in. But his plans were completely upended on November 4, when the Denver Police Department — including SWAT officers — executed a search warrant at the place.
1 dead in US 34 crash in Greeley
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greeley. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 west. The Greeley Tribune reports police said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Greeley murder suspect, who allegedly led crime spree, in custody
A woman connected to the murder of a 21-year-old woman in late November allegedly went on a crime spree of sorts and now finds herself in custody.
Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicide
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Nov. 29 shooting death at an apartment complex was likely spurred by a failed romantic tryst, according to an arrest affidavit submitted by the Castle Rock Police Department.
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
