Longmont, CO

The Longmont Leader

DP Dough delivery driver arrested

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont fire calls increase in 2022

Longmont Fire Services received 547 more calls in 2022 than the average from the previous several years, according to new statistics released by the department. The number represents a 4.63% increase — crews were called to 11,822 incidents in 2022, the data shows. “That’s a decent increase,” Longmont Fire...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Structure fire on Highland Drive

On Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 8:02 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call of a structure fire in the 4700 block of Highland Drive in unincorporated Boulder County. Boulder County sheriff deputies and fire personnel who were first on scene encountered a barn that was fully engulfed....
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

BoCo Mounted Rescue celebrates 25 years and new beginning

In 1997, a group of horse riders came together to form the Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, or MSAR, team. Now, 25 years later the team hopes to expand its services. When MSAR began, 37 men and women came together to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office with missing or lost people, searching for evidence and other things in the open spaces of the county.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

RTD's sales outlet at Downtown Boulder Station temporarily relocated to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station

Beginning Jan. 20, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will temporarily relocate its Downtown Boulder Station sales outlet to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station until further notice. The sales outlet’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers can purchase tickets, access lost and found, and other outlet services including EcoPass issuance. Parking is available in the attached garage.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police announce suspect in custody after stabbing on Valmont Road

Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault. Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

What Happens When a Denver Home Becomes Contaminated With Meth?

Not long after local landlord Jay Cismaru purchased an apartment in a building on West Hampden Avenue near South Sheridan Boulevard, he was expecting the current tenant to move out and a new one to move in. But his plans were completely upended on November 4, when the Denver Police Department — including SWAT officers — executed a search warrant at the place.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

1 dead in US 34 crash in Greeley

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greeley. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 west. The Greeley Tribune reports police said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
KSNB Local4

Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
LINCOLN, NE
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
